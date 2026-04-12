Buy Or Make Sourdough Starter? Here's What To Consider

It's easy to get sucked into the sourdough trend after seeing videos of it on TikTok and social media. Folks aren't shy about sharing all of the delicious foods that they make with sourdough starter, including crunchy, crusty breads chock-full of flavorful mix-ins, sweet renditions of loaves speckled with sprinkles, and other sourdough discard recipes. Although you might be gung-ho about starting your sourdough adventure, the one essential ingredient you need is, well, the starter.

Sourdough starter is made by letting a mixture of water and flour sit over time. Bacteria and wild yeasts will colonize it and contribute to its unique flavor. It could take several weeks for your sourdough starter to be ready to bake with, which can put a damper on your baking energy. If you want to circumvent the process of feeding, watching over, and inspecting your sourdough for signs of life, you can instead purchase the starter from a store or a bakery. However, there are some important trade-offs you will have to make if you buy a starter rather than make it yourself.

The first major consideration is how much starter you need. When you culture your own, you can take from the discards and strategically refeed it to maximize its yield. So, if you plan on exploring a lot of different recipes and can use that starter, you may want to make it yourself. But if you are doing a one-and-done sourdough loaf, then buying it from a reputable source may be more ideal.