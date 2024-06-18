Red Flags That Indicate Your Sourdough Starter Has Gone Bad

A sourdough starter is an absolute necessity for baking sourdough bread. In addition to providing the signature tangy flavor, it's the starter — not yeast — that makes the bread rise. You can make your own, get some from a friend, or buy it. Of course, once you have a starter, it requires maintenance in order to keep it alive, bubbly, and delightfully sour through regular discarding and feeding. But despite your best efforts, there are times when a sourdough starter can go bad and is no longer safe to use. Luckily, there are some big red flags to look (and smell) for that can let you know the starter is not salvageable.

While hooch is perfectly safe, mold is not. Orange, pink, blue, or green spots — potentially fuzzy — are the biggest indictor that mold has begun to grow in the starter. There is no coming back from mold. Whether you see mold on the sides of the container or on the starter itself, the entire batch should be tossed. Smell is another indicator, but since a healthy starter can be pungent and range from vinegar to acetone, it's not as reliable as the visual cues. Still, if you aren't sure if that spot is pink or light brown, but the starter has moved away from sharp or sour smells to just smelling off or unpleasant, err on the side of caution and throw it away. You can always start over from scratch or hit up a friend for a little more.