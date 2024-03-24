How Long Can You Store Sourdough Discard In The Fridge?

Sourdough discard, also known as sourdough surplus, is the extra bit of sourdough bread starter that you must remove from your sourdough starter before feeding it in order to prevent the starter from becoming too large. Like the starter it comes from, the discard imparts a deliciously tangy and savory flavor to baked goods; however, it does not possess the same leavening power. Just because it cannot make bread rise doesn't mean it isn't worth hanging onto though — there are a multitude of ways to use your sourdough discards, so be sure to store yours rather than throwing it into the trash.

Sourdough discard only lasts a day or two at room temperature. As such, it is best to keep your discard in the fridge, where it will last for up to one week. Of course, you can only rely on it lasting that long if you store it correctly. When readying your discard for the fridge, be sure it is sealed in an airtight container, such as a screw-top glass jar. This will prevent exposure to air and moisture as well as keep the discard from absorbing any strong odors that are present in your refrigerator.