The Swap That Upgrades Classic Ham And Pickle Roll-Ups
Ham and pickle roll-ups are one of those only semi-official snacks that feel nostalgic and a little bit absurd, so swapping the standard, dill cucumber pickle for pickled asparagus is definitely allowed, because there aren't hard and fast rules when it comes to ham roll-ups. You can dress them up with toothpicks and garnishes for a midcentury-aesthetically inspired hors d'oeuvre, but these days they're generally the provenance of latch key kids, dieters, and the hurried hungry, and are often eaten standing up in the kitchen and valued for a protein punch that quells pangs for something more substantial, because they're essentially the fillings of a sandwich without the bread.
Structurally, the asparagus swap is actually a bit better for a roll-up. Regular pickles are often soft, which means the center of the roll-up can get a little loose or soggy. Pickled asparagus, though, has more integrity and fiber. It's a firm spear that holds its shape and bites clean. They'll stay intact when sliced with a sharp knife and won't leak extra briny juice all over your wrists as you eat them.
The flavor is slightly different, but in a still-familiar way. Asparagus pickles, after all, are still pickles; inherently, they're a vegetable soaked in a salty vinegar brine, just with a slightly greener, more vegetal profile. It also has a rather elegant look, with a slender spear or two poking out of the meat like a flower bouquet.
Spear-iously delicious
To make them, spread a thin layer of something creamy onto a slice of deli ham. Cream cheese is a classic choice, and can up the protein slightly if that's a goal, but it can also be mayonnaise, whipped ricotta, labneh, or whatever soft, savory, and spreadable condiment you want.
It's also easy to adjust the flavor depending on what you have. You can make a quick compound to a block of cream cheese (which is the beginning of many beloved appetizers) by adding in fresh herbs like dill or chives, a little bit of lemon to brighten it up, or some horseradish or chili flakes for some spice. Chopped capers, a little grated garlic, or a swipe of mustard are similarly good, easy choices. For a ham roll-up, there must be ham, but beyond that, it's just assembling things that taste good together, which is why the pickled asparagus idea works. It's not a reinvention, just a tightening up. All the foundational elements are still there, and so is the low-carb, low-effort charm.
You can buy pre-made pickled asparagus at most places where pickles are sold, but if you're blessed with a big harvest or just want a fairly easy DIY project, you can make your own refrigerator asparagus pickles very easily. Just put cleaned, trimmed asparagus into a jar, and cover with a hot, 1:2 water to vinegar brine, plus some salt and seasonings. Let them sit in the fridge for a day or two, and you're ready to make fancy ham roll-ups!