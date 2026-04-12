The '80s Lager You'll Likely Never See Again

Like a dear friend who moves away, sometimes beer companies pull the rug out from under longtime fans without warning (we still miss you, retired '90s beer Red Dog). Today, we're shining the spotlight on one of the discontinued old-school beers everyone used to drink: Coors Extra Gold Lager. The brew debuted in the mid '80s as Coors Brewing Company's cold-filtered, cost-effective answer to Miller High Life.

Coors Extra Gold Lager was a robust, full-bodied, 5% ABV American adjunct lager with a signature bright yellow hue. It was slow-brewed with pronounced notes of corn and malt, and (crucially) sold in 30-packs. While it may not have been the top brew on the market, the cereal-sweet flavor and smooth mouthfeel were downright impressive for its budget-friendly price point, subsequently inspiring a devoted fanbase among sippers who prized quantity as much as quality. During the '80s, this low-cost beer inspired high-class merch from mirrored bar signs to pinup posters. Thanks to Extra Gold Lager, fans could blast Motley Crüe and dog on Reaganomics in the garage with a 30-rack for less than $10.

Widespread availability and heavy promotional campaigns ran through the early '90s, then dropped off. Finally, Coors Extra Gold Lager began vanishing from stores around 2021, when Coors parent company Molson Coors discontinued many of its "spinoff" offerings, including the now-ceased cult favorite Hamm's Special Light and Mickey's Ice. After 2021, forlorn fans on social media began asking where the beer had gone. As it turned out, sales might have been down.