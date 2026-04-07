Jack Daniel's 10, 12, Or 14: Which Is The Best Rare Tennessee Whiskey?
At a time when new whiskey brands continue to launch at a rapid pace throughout the United States, heritage producers remain the standard-bearers of American whiskey. Jack Daniel's has withstood the test of time, dating back to just after the American Civil War, when Jasper Newton "Jack" Daniel first released his Old No. 7 Tennessee whiskey in 1866.
Daniel and his mentor, Nathan Green, had begun distilling together a few years prior, following the Lincoln County Process. This process is what makes Jack Daniel's, and other Tennessee whiskey brands, different from many of its competitors. It helps the distillery achieve rich, toasty flavors in its whiskey and removes impurities in less time than it would take through barrel aging. This smooth profile has made Jack Daniel's a lifelong favorite of rock stars, celebrities, and everyday whiskey drinkers alike.
Over the years, Jack Daniel's has added numerous whiskeys to its portfolio, including flavored options and ready-to-drink cans. In 2021, Jack Daniel's released its 10-year-old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 1 — the brand's first age-statement whiskey in over a century. In March 2026, the distillery announced its latest age-statement series, which includes Jack Daniel's 10-year-old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 5, 12-year-old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 4, and 14-year-old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2. To see if these new releases are worth adding to your home bar, we obtained a sample of each from the distillery to taste-test and evaluate.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodolgy
To evaluate the latest age-statement Tennessee whiskeys from Jack Daniel's, I focused primarily on the sensory components revealed during the tasting of each expression. Though I did consider the history and pedigree of the selection, the determining factors were mouthfeel, aroma, and flavor. I sampled each expression shortly after pouring, and then again after allowing it time to breathe. I drew on my training, knowledge, and experience as a Certified Sommelier, long-time spirits writer, and whiskey lover who has been drinking Jack Daniel's for years, using them to inform my assessments.
Taste test: Jack Daniel's 10-year-old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 5
While Jack Daniel's proudly does not call its whiskey bourbon, production begins in a similar way, using a mash bill of 80% corn, 12% barley, and 8% rye. The distillery ages its whiskey in new, charred American oak barrels, and it still meets the distilling, barreling, and bottling requirements for bourbon. It does not use colorings or other additives in its signature No. 7 expression.
However, the step that makes Jack Daniel's different from bourbon is called the Lincoln County Process. This involves filtering, or mellowing, the sour mash whiskey through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal before maturation. The additional process results in the soft, flavorful spirit Jack Daniel's is known for.
While there is no age statement on a bottle of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7, the maturation typically takes between four and six years. Upon tasting the 97-proof, 10-year-old whiskey, I was struck by its pleasant silkiness on the palate, significantly more so than the already smooth Old No. 7. Aromas of butterscotch, vanilla, bit-o-honey candy, and candied fruits unfolded into flavors of caramel, milk chocolate, and cinnamon sugar. These mingled with notes of sweet tobacco, more butterscotch, and caramelized fruits, such as caramel apple and brûléed peaches. The finish was shorter than expected, but the whiskey was enjoyable overall.
Taste Test: Jack Daniel's 12-year-old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 4
Although Jack Daniel's 12-year-old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 4 saw only two additional years of barrel aging, and uses the same mash bill as the 10-year, the profile was quite different from the younger bottling. The 12-year showed more earthiness, with menthol, dried tobacco, charred oak, leather, and smoke at the forefront. Secondary notes of caramelized brown sugar, roasted walnuts, baking spice, dried fig, and baked banana came through behind the earthy character. However, these were overshadowed by the almost meaty earthiness. A touch of pepper lingered on the medium finish.
Jack Daniel's bottles its 12-year-old Tennessee whiskey at 107 proof, which is much higher than we typically enjoy with the more moderate 80 proof Old No. 7. Of the new releases I reviewed, the 12-year-old packed the most noticeable alcohol punch. It was the least refined of the three, showing more brawn than I would expect from a 12-year-old whiskey, particularly from a brand that prides itself on tasting smooth. Adding a touch of water also helped to soften the bite, allowing the whiskey's sweeter aspects to come through.
Taste Test: Jack Daniel's 14-year-old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2
The overall depth of flavor in Jack Daniel's 14-year-old Tennessee whiskey is intense, bold, and elegant. It has a higher proof than both the 12- and 10-year expressions, but the mash bill remains unchanged. The older spirit was noticeably smoother, and it did not have the same alcoholic bite that I found in the younger offerings.
Two additional years of aging heightened the barrel's influence, creating a spirit that warms you from within. The whiskey reveals layers of toffee, toasted molasses, nutmeg, allspice, clove, and leather. It shows refinement, restraint, and a strong sense of balance, without coming across as overly oaky. The fruitiness I found in the younger whiskies was replaced by balanced earthy, toasty, and woody notes, with rich caramel flavors. There was an unctuous creaminess, silky texture, mouth-coating viscosity, and mellow character that lingered throughout the palate. Jack Daniel's delivers the smooth profile that I expect and love from the brand. Each concentrated, full-flavored sip was pleasing, making the whiskey one that I would gladly sip in the evening as a nice reward after a long day.
Which of Jack Daniel's new Tennessee whiskey releases is best?
If you are a fan of Jack Daniel's, searching out a bottle of any of the new age-statement releases is worth it, even given the high price. When comparing these offerings to 10-, 12-, or 14-year-old whiskies from other distilleries, any of them can stand shoulder to shoulder with their similarly aged competition. Of the three, I found the 12-year-old to be my least favorite. However, the product is still well made. Fans of an earthier style of whiskey with char and smoke elements may prefer it.
If you're unfamiliar with Jack Daniel's offerings, but you enjoy a whiskey with robust character, the 14-year-old Batch 2 will easily please your palate. It shows rich, well-rounded flavors, and the barrel-aging imparts a sweet, smooth, creamy, caramelized profile. This was the most well-rounded and balanced, and it was my favorite, particularly for the price. Although the whiskey is expensive, it is a bargain compared to other 14-year-old whiskies. Bourbons of similar ages can cost from several hundreds of dollars to several thousand.
Additionally, if you're planning to purchase the whiskey as an investment, the 14-year-old might be the best choice. The current average price of a 2025 inaugural 14-year-old Batch 1 bottle is $826, which is a reasonable increase from the initial retail price of $150. Given the high quality of these latest offerings, let's hope we continue to see additional age statement releases in the future.
How to drink the new selections from Jack Daniel's
When you think of Jack Daniel's, you may think of the classic two-ingredient cocktail, a Jack and Coke. It rolls off the tongue of whiskey drinkers worldwide, particularly those who like to mask the alcohol's bite with a full-flavored mixer. However, these Jack Daniel's age statement offerings should be sipped on their own, without an overly flavorful mixer that diminishes the liquor's taste. If anything, I suggest adding a touch of water, which will gently reveal additional flavor compounds and aromas while softening the alcohol. It is best to use flavorless, distilled water, as tap or mineral water might alter the whiskey's flavor.
When considering the best type of glass to use for drinking Jack Daniel's, remember that is not the type of liquor you drink from a red Solo cup at a family barbecue. Elevate the experience by sipping from the proper glassware. Many enthusiasts believe the best glass for sipping whiskey neat is a Glencairn glass. It is the traditional glass for tasting whiskey with a shape that makes the drink taste different. A Glencairn glass has a thick base with a wide, round bowl suitable for swirling, and a narrow top to concentrate the whiskey's aromas while mitigating the ethanol's burn. I agree that this is the ideal vessel for sampling and evaluating spirits; however, when drinking for enjoyment, I prefer a tumbler-style rocks glass with a thick base that feels good in the hand.
Price and Availability
The new Jack Daniel's releases are each rolling out in limited quantities. The distillery did not divulge how many bottles of each are available in total, only that it was a limited release. The lack of widespread availability increases its exclusivity, demand, and overall appeal. Retail outlets across the United States will have 700-milliliter bottles available from the end of March 2026.
Jack Daniel's 14-year-old Batch 2 has a suggested retail price of $149.99, the 12-year-old Batch 4 has a suggested price of $99.99, and the 10-year-old Batch 5 Tennessee Whiskey costs $89.99. All are a far cry from the price of the well-made Old No. 7, which you can usually pick up for around $26. Even though inflation is causing the prices of many items to continue to increase, the 2026 suggested retail prices are the same as the brand's 2025 age-statement products.