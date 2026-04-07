Jack Daniel's 10, 12, Or 14: Which Is The Best Rare Tennessee Whiskey?

At a time when new whiskey brands continue to launch at a rapid pace throughout the United States, heritage producers remain the standard-bearers of American whiskey. Jack Daniel's has withstood the test of time, dating back to just after the American Civil War, when Jasper Newton "Jack" Daniel first released his Old No. 7 Tennessee whiskey in 1866.

Daniel and his mentor, Nathan Green, had begun distilling together a few years prior, following the Lincoln County Process. This process is what makes Jack Daniel's, and other Tennessee whiskey brands, different from many of its competitors. It helps the distillery achieve rich, toasty flavors in its whiskey and removes impurities in less time than it would take through barrel aging. This smooth profile has made Jack Daniel's a lifelong favorite of rock stars, celebrities, and everyday whiskey drinkers alike.

Over the years, Jack Daniel's has added numerous whiskeys to its portfolio, including flavored options and ready-to-drink cans. In 2021, Jack Daniel's released its 10-year-old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 1 — the brand's first age-statement whiskey in over a century. In March 2026, the distillery announced its latest age-statement series, which includes Jack Daniel's 10-year-old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 5, 12-year-old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 4, and 14-year-old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2. To see if these new releases are worth adding to your home bar, we obtained a sample of each from the distillery to taste-test and evaluate.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.