How The Shape Of Drinking Glasses Actually Makes Drinks Taste Different

Any bar worth its salt will have a variety of polished and sparkling glassware available, and it's not just for the aesthetic. The shape of the glass that a spirit or cocktail is served in actually makes a huge difference in the flavor of that drink. The next time your friends try to call you pretentious for insisting your old-fashioned tastes better in a short, wide, and thick-bottomed glass, you can have the last laugh.

Chemical engineer and creator and owner of the blog NEAT (which is also on Instagram and YouTube), Robyn Smith, broke down the importance that a glass makes when serving or sipping alcohol. She explained, "Glass shape directly impacts how we experience spirits because it controls how volatile aroma compounds evaporate, accumulate, and reach your nose." Because of how connected our senses of smell and taste are to one another, the aroma vapors from liquor can impact how it tastes before even reaching our tongue. This especially applies to straight spirits like whiskey, where you're trying to pick up on subtle and unique tasting notes.

The shape of your glass is so important because it can direct the way the aroma reaches your nose. Smith elaborates, "The headspace — the area between the liquid and the rim — acts like a delivery system for aroma. ... A narrower rim helps trap and funnel aroma molecules, creating a more concentrated and layered olfactory experience. A wider opening allows volatiles, including ethanol, to dissipate quickly — which can soften harshness but also mute complexity." That's why, if you ever have the chance to visit a spirit distillery and do a tasting, the staff will likely serve your samples in what's called a Glencairn glass, which starts narrow at the base, widens around where the liquid rests, and narrows back up at the rim.