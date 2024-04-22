Review: The New Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Hard Tea Lineup Is Easy On The Palate And Wallet

There's something secretly extraordinary about a zero-effort cocktail. Even for the most devout of cocktail aficionados and mixology devotees, reaching for one of the many popular store-bought canned cocktails, especially in the carefree days of summer, is hard to resist. To tap into that sweet summer mindset, Jack Daniel's has launched a new line of canned Hard Tea as a part of its Country Cocktails collection, available in fresh, summertime flavors to ease into the outdoor drinking season.

The ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail category has seen an increase in value over the last year, with drinkers opting for ready-made cocktails instead of making cocktails at home. According to a report from IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, while the number of new RTD cocktails being introduced to the market has decreased, consumption has increased in recent years. The report notes that 45% of RTD drinkers enjoyed them weekly in 2023, up from 38% in 2022. "RTD cocktails have become more premium and sophisticated, which is driving growth in spirit-based products," said Marten Lodewijks, a IWSR consulting director. Additionally, the hard seltzer market has reached a "saturation point," leaving room for higher-strength RTD cocktails made with premium ingredients to continue to grow in popularity.

Just in time for the warm-weather months, Jack Daniel's provided us with samples of the new Country Cocktails Hard Tea lineup to see if, as you fill up your outdoor coolers, these are worth including in the mix.