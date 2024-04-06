This Is What Kind Of Alcohol Is Actually In A Can Of Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea is a popular and refreshing hard iced tea made with real brewed tea and added flavors like lemon, mango, and raspberry. With 5% ABV per can, what kind of alcohol is actually in Twisted Tea? The label on the bottle doesn't reveal the type of alcohol within, and we're intrigued because Twisted Tea tastes like a cold glass of Southern iced tea taken to the next level with alcohol and lacks the carbonation and health benefits of kombucha.

The answer may surprise you. According to Twisted Tea, the company brews its product similarly to how brewmasters would brew beer. What makes Twisted Tea an alcoholic drink is a malt base derived from beer. Since malt bases are usually made from fermented grains, such as barley, wheat, or rye, Twisted Tea is not gluten-free. You may think it's easy to replicate Twisted Tea at home — simply mix one of the most popular beers with flavored iced tea and call it a day — but the process is not as simple as that and can be quite involved.