10 Practical Ways To Reuse Costco Containers

Even if you recycle, you might feel a little guilty throwing out some of the nice, large containers that bulk foods come in at Costco, which is why we've found some ways you can upcycle them instead. So, next time you finish off a large tub of snacks or even a box of fruit, you can rescue the container from the trash and reimagine how it can fit some other needs you might have around the house. Bulk buying doesn't have to mean your recycling can is overflowing every week if you can spot the treasures that are begging to be reused.

One of the bonuses of shopping at Costco is that several of its items come in really sturdy containers. Some are even glass and pretty enough to reuse. We've even seen some people talk on social media about buying a product like cashews at Costco because they liked the container more than they liked what was inside. The beauty of buying items from Costco that have reusable containers is that it saves you money on purchasing the items that they can turn into. Granted, some cleanup and creativity can go a long way, like removing labels or even redecorating it with paint or your own labels. We have 10 ideas of how to reuse Costco containers, but we bet you can think of some more once these jump-start your imagination.