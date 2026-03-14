Why You Should Save That Costco Peanut Butter Pretzel Container

If you like to grocery shop with jars and containers in mind, let's be friends. Many foods come in jars that you'll want to reuse, be it Talenti gelato, Oui yogurt, Bonne Maman jam, and, for Costco lovers, the Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels. These Kirkland-branded pretzels are one of the best salty snacks at the warehouse. But the only thing more satisfying than snacking your way through those bite-sized, tasty morsels is figuring out what to do with the leftover jar, rather than just tossing it in the recycling bin.

The plastic container is quite large and tall — it is 55 ounces of pretzels, after all — so you'll need to get a bit creative with where you put it and how you use it. The lid will spin back on the container, though it's not airtight — meaning you probably shouldn't store liquids in it. However, once you wash it out well (we recommend doing this by hand, as the plastic can warp, bend, and dry poorly in the dishwasher), you can store dry ingredients, tools, and more in it. Additionally, peanut cross-contamination is always a risk no matter how well you wash out your jar, so you may not want to store certain food items in it.