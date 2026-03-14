Why You Should Save That Costco Peanut Butter Pretzel Container
If you like to grocery shop with jars and containers in mind, let's be friends. Many foods come in jars that you'll want to reuse, be it Talenti gelato, Oui yogurt, Bonne Maman jam, and, for Costco lovers, the Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels. These Kirkland-branded pretzels are one of the best salty snacks at the warehouse. But the only thing more satisfying than snacking your way through those bite-sized, tasty morsels is figuring out what to do with the leftover jar, rather than just tossing it in the recycling bin.
The plastic container is quite large and tall — it is 55 ounces of pretzels, after all — so you'll need to get a bit creative with where you put it and how you use it. The lid will spin back on the container, though it's not airtight — meaning you probably shouldn't store liquids in it. However, once you wash it out well (we recommend doing this by hand, as the plastic can warp, bend, and dry poorly in the dishwasher), you can store dry ingredients, tools, and more in it. Additionally, peanut cross-contamination is always a risk no matter how well you wash out your jar, so you may not want to store certain food items in it.
How to upcycle these plastic containers
For further inspiration on how to use these jars, we had to look to the internet. "We reuse the large PB pretzel tub to store our camping silverware/tongs/ladle etc. works great," explained one Reddit user. "Keeps [everything] in one easy to find place and keeps them clean." This user abandoned Ziploc bags in favor of this handy, large jar. Beyond that, you can also take the jar apart and use its individual components. One Facebook user shared a photo of a plant pot set on one of the lids, adding, "You can paint them even, if you want to match your decor."
Of course, it's not only people who can benefit from these jars. "The large pretzel containers also work well for storing dog food to keep it fresher and to not attract pests," noted another user on Reddit. The thick plastic is less resistant to being chewed through by rats and other critters, making it ideal for folks who store dog food in the garage or outdoors. But however you use your Kirkland-branded pretzel container, it will be worth reusing again and again.