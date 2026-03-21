Reuse Rotisserie Chicken Containers With This Genius Garden Solution

There is a lot to love about rotisserie chicken. For one, it's easy to use — just buy it from the store and serve it warm (if you can resist eating it on the way home, that is). It's also useful and can be repurposed for many different recipes. But the chicken itself isn't the only thing that can be repurposed here; the hard plastic container that it's sold in can also be given a new life — and give new life to plant seeds.

The durable plastic and its lid are excellent for seed starting because they'll create a greenhouse-like effect, keeping your seeds warm and trapping moisture to help them germinate. It's also more cost-effective (and less wasteful) than buying a massive seed-starting tray. You don't want to just toss some soil in your container, add your seeds, and hope they sprout, though. Instead, chop up toilet paper or paper towel rolls and use them as your pods. This will make them easy to fish out when the seeds are adequately grown and are ready to be transplanted outside. You may need to spray the soil with water frequently, depending on where you place them; in general, it's recommended to sprout seeds in a warm location — like near a window — and to thin the sprouts as needed.