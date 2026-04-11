The Murky Origin Of The Flat White Coffee Begins In The Land Down Under
It's becoming more common to spot flat whites on American café menus as the short coffee continues to rise in popularity. Typically served in a 6- or 8-ounce cup, a flat white is an espresso-based drink that's topped with steamed milk and a thin layer of velvety microfoam. It's slightly similar to a latte, but it comes in a much smaller size with a lot less milk, meaning that the taste of the espresso is stronger and more pronounced.
Flat whites have become a staple in places like the U.K. and Ireland, as well as in cities like New York and Los Angeles where different types of coffee are being explored. However, their real home is in Australia and New Zealand – the countries that are credited with inventing them. But there is some debate over where the flat white was actually created.
An Australian barista named Alan Preston claims to have been the first to add the term to a menu, having noticed customers ordering a "white coffee" served "flat," or a coffee with steamed milk and very little foam, at his café in the 1980s. But another barista, Fraser McInnes, says he was actually the first to come up with it — having failed to froth a cappuccino enough for a customer in New Zealand. The low-fat milk he was using apparently created a flat texture at the top of the coffee, leading him to joke that he had created a "flat white."
How to make a flat white
Alan Preston has spoken about the fact that he might not have been the first to come up with the name, but he did have it on his menus from 1985. New Zealanders, meanwhile, continue to claim that the drink was being served in Wellington around the same time. Whoever came up with the flat white, everyone can agree that it's delicious, and there are many coffee drinkers around the world who are grateful for it.
The emphasis is on creating a balanced cup that's creamy and smooth without losing the taste of the espresso. To achieve this, a flat white typically contains a double shot of ristretto espresso, which is more concentrated than standard espresso. The ratio of espresso to milk is 1-to-2 and you're only looking for about ¼ inch of microfoam, which is less bubbly than the foam used for a latte or cappuccino.
If you have an advanced espresso machine at home, you just need to place the steam wand right below the surface of the milk at a slight angle to create a swirling motion. When the milk is warm, silky, and has a slight shine, pour it into the espresso gently and swirl at the top to create a "flat" finish. You can use your Nespresso milk frother, too, or try out an iced flat white. Once you've got the hang of it, you can thank either the Australians or New Zealanders for your new favorite drink.