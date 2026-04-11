The Murky Origin Of The Flat White Coffee Begins In The Land Down Under

It's becoming more common to spot flat whites on American café menus as the short coffee continues to rise in popularity. Typically served in a 6- or 8-ounce cup, a flat white is an espresso-based drink that's topped with steamed milk and a thin layer of velvety microfoam. It's slightly similar to a latte, but it comes in a much smaller size with a lot less milk, meaning that the taste of the espresso is stronger and more pronounced.

Flat whites have become a staple in places like the U.K. and Ireland, as well as in cities like New York and Los Angeles where different types of coffee are being explored. However, their real home is in Australia and New Zealand – the countries that are credited with inventing them. But there is some debate over where the flat white was actually created.

An Australian barista named Alan Preston claims to have been the first to add the term to a menu, having noticed customers ordering a "white coffee" served "flat," or a coffee with steamed milk and very little foam, at his café in the 1980s. But another barista, Fraser McInnes, says he was actually the first to come up with it — having failed to froth a cappuccino enough for a customer in New Zealand. The low-fat milk he was using apparently created a flat texture at the top of the coffee, leading him to joke that he had created a "flat white."