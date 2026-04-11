Where To Place The Sink When Designing A Kitchen (And Why It Matters)

While all of this might seem to be piling pressure onto one particular design detail, as Kropovinsky explains it, sink placement can be the cornerstone that unlocks the rest of the kitchen layout. "The sink has a strong impact on other areas around it," he says, "plumbing, the location of the dishwasher, placement of the trash pullout, the prep area, the cooktop, and the fridge. If the sink is positioned correctly, the rest of the kitchen organizes itself logically."

If the proposed layout of your kitchen — as well as where the sink might go — is quite flexible, then choosing a good backdrop may be just the trick you need to lock in the plans. "Natural light is a big consideration, Kropovinsky says. "A sink placed in front of a window often feels intuitive and pleasant." But, as nice as it may be to look out the window while washing dishes or peeling carrots, Kropovinsky says that practicality needs to come first. You will be happier with a sink placed for utility than one that has a nice view but also blocks the corridor whenever someone is washing dishes. "It needs to sit where prep, cleaning, and movement feel effortless," he adds.

For those blessed with larger kitchens, there may be a workaround to some of these concerns. One of the kitchen upgrades homeowners don't regret is adding a second sink. Of course, you still want to ensure that the kitchen has an intuitive workstation centered around one sink, but if you add a kitchen island sink as well, it can take a little bit of pressure off the decision and open up additional working areas for prep and dishes.