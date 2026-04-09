HomeGoods Experts Share 6 Easy Ways To Give Your Kitchen Vintage Vibes

So, your kitchen is calling for a little bit of a makeover. You're updated on the year's biggest kitchen trends, but who cares what's trendy? You want to incorporate some timeless character into your favorite room in the house, to give it a little vintage appeal and breathe some new life into your space. Sure, you could buy a house with a kitchen that hasn't been altered since the '60's, but we think that's somewhat extreme. It's easy enough to incorporate vintage style into your modern kitchen, and we got all the dirty details on how you can do so.

Recently, we chatted with Interior Designers and HomeGoods Experts The Brownstone Boys — Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum — to get their best tips on how to declutter kitchen countertops. We're back with the boys today, but this time, they came prepared with some valuable advice on how to seamlessly incorporate vintage style into your kitchen without breaking your back or the bank. Ready to give your kitchen a taste of old-meets-new vibes? Here's how The Brownstone Boys recommend going about it.