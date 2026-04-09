HomeGoods Experts Share 6 Easy Ways To Give Your Kitchen Vintage Vibes
So, your kitchen is calling for a little bit of a makeover. You're updated on the year's biggest kitchen trends, but who cares what's trendy? You want to incorporate some timeless character into your favorite room in the house, to give it a little vintage appeal and breathe some new life into your space. Sure, you could buy a house with a kitchen that hasn't been altered since the '60's, but we think that's somewhat extreme. It's easy enough to incorporate vintage style into your modern kitchen, and we got all the dirty details on how you can do so.
Recently, we chatted with Interior Designers and HomeGoods Experts The Brownstone Boys — Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum — to get their best tips on how to declutter kitchen countertops. We're back with the boys today, but this time, they came prepared with some valuable advice on how to seamlessly incorporate vintage style into your kitchen without breaking your back or the bank. Ready to give your kitchen a taste of old-meets-new vibes? Here's how The Brownstone Boys recommend going about it.
Incorporate old-school colors and patterns
One easy way to curate a kitchen with some vintage inspiration doesn't require any remodeling. On your next shopping trip, be on the lookout for colors and patterns that evoke memories of times gone by. The Brownstone Boys say that carefully incorporating the right patterns and colors can make a world of difference. In particular, they recommend looking for "checkerboard, gingham, small florals, and classic stripes," as well as colors palettes "that feel a little softened with age — butter yellows, sage greens, dusty blues, and creamy whites."
Perhaps the most classic way to give your kitchen some seamless vintage appeal is to dress your dining table with a red-and-white gingham tablecloth. A tablecloth plays a big role in setting the mood of the space, and keeping a classic gingham option on hand is an impermanent way to amp up the character of your kitchen. A white teapot checkered with small flowers would make for a great vintage statement piece; or, you could incorporate some floral artwork or checkerboard-patterned accents, like pot holders or a spoon rest.
Focus on character over branding
Here's some good news for aspiring vintage enthusiasts — you don't need to be the highest bidder on an Etsy antique or scour estate sales to score some great vintage-looking finds. Now, if you have a favorite branded vintage product you're dying to hunt down, we won't dissuade you from doing some sleuthing and styling a la Martha Stewart; we (and the Brownstone Boys) just don't think it's very necessary.
So what should you look for, if not bona-fide vintage labels? The Brownstone Boys have some advice: "Some of the best pieces are the ones that feel like they've been collected over time." Look for unique pieces with global appeal, made with materials that never go out of fashion. Worn, wooden serving trays would do a lovely job at giving your kitchen table or island a vintage touch. A white ceramic farmhouse pitcher is another timeless piece that will never go out of fashion — serve sweet tea from it or repurpose it as a flower vase.
Small pieces can bring a vintage vibe without doing a whole makeover
Your kitchen doesn't have a ton of space, but you're still dying to give it some vintage inspo. The Brownstone Boys say that you don't even need large pieces to communicate your new style — all it takes are some small touches here and there. Look for pieces that "make everyday kitchen moments — like making coffee or setting the table — feel a little more special."
Grab a vintage sugar bowl to keep at your coffee station; for that matter, maybe you'll spot a cool vintage mug to go along with it. Those ancient silver salad tongs can be polished to give them some new life, and in turn, they'll give your next Caesar salad decidedly old-school flavor. Or, dig out the coffee canister your parents have kept in storage for years on end — it's high time it saw the light of day again. Don't fret if you don't have the space (or budget) for a total overhaul. Small touches can go a long way in making your kitchen feel like it was ripped out of a mid-'60s edition of "Better Homes & Gardens."
Functional vintage pieces will do double duty
If you go gaga for gorgeous functional decor, this next tip is for you. Your vintage kitchen pieces don't have to be purely decorative — they can also serve a purpose, especially handy if you're working in a small space without much room for excess. To that end, the Brownstone Boys recommend snagging small, functional vintage pieces when you see them on sale for an affordable price. Some of their favorite pieces to look for include "wooden cutting boards, ceramic mixing bowls, serving platters, or classic glass storage jars."
Here's your sign to go thrifting, kitchen artist! Your local Goodwill has been eagerly awaiting this moment. Revive an old wooden cutting board with some food-grade mineral oil and use it as a serving tray. Make the call on that textured crystal decanter you been eyeing for ages. If you have a pantry full of dry goods, migrate them to flip-top glass storage jars and put them on display in an open-cabinet setting.
Mix and match vintage and modern
Here's one invaluable piece of advice from the Brownstone Boys that we won't be forgetting any time soon: "The key is to think of vintage pieces as layers rather than a full reset. Start by introducing one or two elements ... and see how they interact with what you already have." Don't feel like you need to infuse your kitchen with vintage vibes in a one-weekend span. Take it slow, see what you like and what looks good, and go from there.
One or two vintage cookware pieces, like a pastel casserole dish, might make a lovely countertop accent when filled with a steaming serving of mac and cheese. A large bowl covered in tiny florals could work well as a fruit bowl on your kitchen counter; or, old-school dish towels may be the perfect accent when hanging from your oven handle. Candlesticks in vintage holders would be fabulous dining table pieces. See what works with the textures and materials already in your kitchen, and continue to style from there.
Most importantly, don't try too hard!
The Brownstone Boys left us with some words of caution, and we'd be remiss not to impart them to you, too: "When every piece feels themed or overly styled, the space can start to feel like a set rather than a real kitchen." Unless you want every dinner guest to feel like they're walking onto the set of "I Love Lucy," don't go overboard with your vintage styling efforts.
The boys recommend being "genuine" with your decorating efforts — don't feel the need to put on a show to fit the vintage theme. Follow their above tips, and pay attention to the pieces they recommend swapping out for vintage versions — like glass canisters, ceramic bowls, serving trays, and glassware — but it's probably not a good idea to go for a vintage vibe with all of these items. Carefully curated touches that meld seamlessly into your kitchen's current vibe will bring some vintage appeal into your kitchen without making everything feel disjointed.