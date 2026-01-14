The Vintage Kitchenware Martha Stewart Loves Styling As Wall Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have gorgeous vintage kitchenware that you're afraid to use because of potential damage, you'll be happy to hear about an old school kitchen decor tip we learned from Martha Stewart. Stewart uses colorful vintage plates as wall decor so that they can be admired and enjoyed without the risk of breakage. In a 2021 blog post, Stewart discusses her process for redecorating the dining room at her Bedford farmhouse.

One of the things she did was to hang vintage Wedgwood drabware plates on the dining room walls. Wedgwood is an iconic British ceramics company that has been in business for close to 300 years. Vintage Wedgwood plates are both gorgeous and potentially valuable, which is why you might hesitate to use them for daily dining.

Plus, while vintage Wedgwood ceramics are safe to eat on, some vintage dishware is no longer food safe and can pose health or safety risks. If you're concerned about whether a favorite antique dish, plate, or serving platter is safe to use, but it's too pretty to toss out, displaying it in your kitchen or dining room is a fun alternative. As long as you take steps to protect the plates and choose the perfect hanging position, Stewart's idea can be a fun and easy DIY project.