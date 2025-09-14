This Budget-Friendly Kitchen Wall Art Comes Straight From Grandma's House
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Have you recently walked into your kitchen space and felt that it needed a little upgrade or at least a pop of color? Well, we have an unexpected kitchen design trend that can help add some personality to your cooking space. The inspiration comes from our grandmothers, who love to collect a variety of colorful and quirky vintage plates from the 1960s and earlier, some of which may be worth a fortune today. Instead of letting grandma's plates collect dust or sit forgotten in cabinets, use them as wall decor.
This is a budget-friendly way to upgrade your kitchen with beautiful wall art. If you or grandma don't have extra plates to use as wall art, make a stop at the local thrift store. There are so many overlooked sections at thrift stores with items that can add charm to your kitchen. Or visit a garage sale if one's happening nearby. You can easily thrift some nice, colorful plates.
If you're wondering what types of plates would work as wall art, well that really depends on what you're hoping to achieve. Do you have a theme in mind? If the theme is garden or nature, choose plates with floral and fruit designs. Use your plates to tell a story.
Hanging plates on your kitchen wall to tell a story
Consider using the colors in your kitchen to guide you. Does a red stand mixer sit on the counter? Are there other splashes of red in the space? Then consider hanging up red plates of different shades, or consider other warmer colors that work well with red.
Your dish wall art can also make a statement. In that case, consider hanging a variety of mismatched plates, some with patterns or designs and others that are just one bold, solid color. Your plates can also be of all different sizes.
The important thing is to have a vision and design in mind before you design your wall art. However, you can always swap out the plates if you feel they don't work for your space.
When you are ready to mount the plates to the wall, use English disc adhesive that you can buy on Amazon. Dampen the back of the English disc adhesive and press it firmly onto the back of the plate. Allow the adhesive to cure for at least 24 hours before hanging it to a nail on the wall, to guarantee a strong hold. Then, take a step back and admire your new dish wall art.