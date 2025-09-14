This Budget-Friendly Kitchen Wall Art Comes Straight From Grandma's House

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you recently walked into your kitchen space and felt that it needed a little upgrade or at least a pop of color? Well, we have an unexpected kitchen design trend that can help add some personality to your cooking space. The inspiration comes from our grandmothers, who love to collect a variety of colorful and quirky vintage plates from the 1960s and earlier, some of which may be worth a fortune today. Instead of letting grandma's plates collect dust or sit forgotten in cabinets, use them as wall decor.

This is a budget-friendly way to upgrade your kitchen with beautiful wall art. If you or grandma don't have extra plates to use as wall art, make a stop at the local thrift store. There are so many overlooked sections at thrift stores with items that can add charm to your kitchen. Or visit a garage sale if one's happening nearby. You can easily thrift some nice, colorful plates.

If you're wondering what types of plates would work as wall art, well that really depends on what you're hoping to achieve. Do you have a theme in mind? If the theme is garden or nature, choose plates with floral and fruit designs. Use your plates to tell a story.