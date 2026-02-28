The Experts At HomeGoods Gave Us 6 Ways To Declutter Countertops And Keep Them Tidy
Every home cook has experienced the horrors of trying to make dinner in an overly cluttered kitchen. What should have been an easy, 30-minute meal suddenly turns into an hour-long affair of tidying up and navigating countertop mess. We can sympathize — decluttering your countertops enough to make cooking a breeze can seem an insurmountable task or, at the very least, an overly tedious Saturday chore.
It's time to get over that initial decluttering hump, but you don't have to do it alone. We got together with interior designers and HomeGoods interior experts Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum, aka The Brownstone Boys, to get some one-size-fits-all countertop decluttering tips. If you're completely over trying to cook up culinary masterpieces in a messy kitchen, you're in the right place — here are Bordelon and Slocum's six top tips for achieving tidy countertops, and keeping them that way. Ready, set, let's organize!
Focus on functional decor
Pro tip number one? This should come as a relief: Your countertops don't need to be bare in order to be tidy. Yes, you can still keep utensils and cutting boards on the counter. The trick is finding pieces that are pretty and functional, like utilizing the joys of functional decor pieces. Functional decor looks good and serves a purpose, and can help your kitchen counter look more tidy without putting everything out of sight.
This is a tip that The Brownstone Boys use in their own homes. They told us, "We like to leave out a few beautiful, functional pieces, like a ceramic utensil crock, a wooden cutting board, and a styled tray for oils and salt." But you're by no means limited to cutting boards, utensil crocks, and other kitchen tool organizers when it comes to functional decor, especially if your cabinet and drawer space is particularly limited. Small, matching jars could make handy holders for forks, spoons, and knives, while spices could live on thin, decorative tiered shelves on the side of your counter. The bottom line here is that the things that live on your counter should be useful and appealing to the eye.
Don't use countertops for storage
Somewhat in line with our last tip, you don't want to use your countertop for storage when you can avoid it. Yes, functional decor can help your countertop store small kitchen accoutrements without being an eyesore, but you don't want to be too liberal with that tip. If you have space to store larger kitchen pieces like pots, pans, mixing bowls, and infrequently-used appliances, there's just no reason for them to live on your counter.
The Brownstone Boys put it in pretty succinct terms for us, saying, "Anything that's bulky, rarely used, or visually chaotic — like oversized appliances, stacks of paper, or bulk food packaging — should live elsewhere. Counters should support cooking and prep, not storage." If you don't use it on the daily, put it away! If you're particularly limited on storage space, only leave your most aesthetic cookware out. A decorative Dutch oven could function as permanent stove decor if you really have nowhere else to put it, and investing in decorative appliances can help you reserve your storage space for only the most unsightly fixtures.
Utilize vertical space
When we asked The Brownstone Boys how home chefs can keep kitchen tools close at hand without contributing to countertop clutter, they gave us some poignant advice: "Think vertically and think contained." We've already talked about decorative utensil crocks, which is one great way to utilize vertical space for storage. But don't forget about wall-mounted storage options.
Fans of Julia Child are probably familiar with her kitchen's famous wall-mounted pegboard storage feature. You certainly don't have to go that far, but it offers some great vertical storage inspiration, nonetheless. A wall-mounted magnetic knife rack could replace your current countertop knife holder. Or, you could utilize wall-mounted hooks to hold items like large spoons and spatulas, potholders, or kitchen towels. If you can install strong hooks into your walls, they may make a handy storage solution for pots, pans, and their lids. And, don't forget about the vertical space available inside your cabinets — install a paper towel holder on the inside of a cabinet door, or use hooks to hang some unsightly small tools.
Designate zones for your appliances
Listen, we get it — keeping appliances on the counter is going to be inevitable in some cases. That's totally okay, and it doesn't mean you're doomed to have a cluttered counter. When you do have to keep things on the countertop, place them intentionally. Or, in the words of The Brownstone Boys, give all of your countertop items a "defined home."
They recommend designating "zones" for your appliances to keep everything from melding together into a hodge-podge of counter clutter. For example, creating a coffee station — a section of your counter that holds all of your coffee supplies — will keep your morning brew close at hand without creating a visual nightmare. Keep your grounds in a cute canister next to your coffee or espresso machine, place syrups nearby in aesthetically pleasing pump containers, and you can even store a couple of eye-catching mugs next to your station to tie it all together.
Use matching containers to group items together
Giving homes to your countertop essentials doesn't only apply to large appliances and their accessories — it's also a tip that will come in handy when you need smaller essentials to be permanent countertop fixtures. Don't feel like you need to hide oil and vinegar carafes, salt and pepper shakers, or citrus fruits behind cabinet doors. They'll make for great countertop decor — just give them a little container.
Small platforms, wooden trays, and wicker baskets can turn an unsightly countertop mess into an organized, convenient workspace. Why? Well, according to The Brownstone Boys, "They visually group items so the counter reads as calm, even when things are out." Find a natural wood tray to use as a home for oil, vinegar, and seasonings. A couple of wicker baskets can hold lemons, limes, and oranges. As long as you can keep loose items from floating around without an apparent purpose, it should be easy to keep your countertop from looking cluttered.
Practice a five-minute daily reset
Last but certainly not least, possibly the biggest trick to having decluttered kitchen countertops is keeping them that way. Once you've accomplished your initial decluttering effort, maintenance becomes the name of the game — otherwise, you'll probably be facing the same crowded eyesore in a matter of days, and all that work will have been for naught.
Fortunately, maintaining neat kitchen countertops shouldn't take hours out of your day. The Brownstone Brothers recommend a "quick end-of-day reset." They say, "Clearing counters, wiping
surfaces, and putting everything back in its place — even for just five minutes — makes a huge difference." Start incorporating a five-minute reset into your daily routine. A quick wipe-down and reshuffle of countertop items that have migrated over the course of a day is all it takes to keep a tidy kitchen counter. It's an undeniably simple habit that will save you a lot of headaches in the long run.