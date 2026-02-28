The Experts At HomeGoods Gave Us 6 Ways To Declutter Countertops And Keep Them Tidy

Pro tip number one? This should come as a relief: Your countertops don't need to be bare in order to be tidy. Yes, you can still keep utensils and cutting boards on the counter. The trick is finding pieces that are pretty and functional, like utilizing the joys of functional decor pieces. Functional decor looks good and serves a purpose, and can help your kitchen counter look more tidy without putting everything out of sight.

This is a tip that The Brownstone Boys use in their own homes. They told us, "We like to leave out a few beautiful, functional pieces, like a ceramic utensil crock, a wooden cutting board, and a styled tray for oils and salt." But you're by no means limited to cutting boards, utensil crocks, and other kitchen tool organizers when it comes to functional decor, especially if your cabinet and drawer space is particularly limited. Small, matching jars could make handy holders for forks, spoons, and knives, while spices could live on thin, decorative tiered shelves on the side of your counter. The bottom line here is that the things that live on your counter should be useful and appealing to the eye.