8 Retro Smeg Small Appliances To Gift This Holiday Season

Maybe your loved one would adore nothing more than getting their own sparkling water machine this holiday season — if so, Smeg's is an undeniably aesthetic choice. You can adjust the carbonation intensity with this machine via a twistable control knob, and it doesn't need electricity to operate, so it's easily portable. Reviews rave about the ample carbonation this can give their drinks, but don't worry — if you want a gentler fizz, just don't let it carbonate for as long. The Sparkling Water Maker is available in both black and jade green, with a couple of exclusive colors at other retailers.

One reviewer of the carbonator said that the only con is its cost (but again, considering the design, we think it's worth it if you can spare the expense). They also say it's easy to use, compact in design, and just as gorgeous as you'd expect. You can also toss the bottle in the dishwasher. It's only recommended to be used to fizz up water, although what you do with that water is up to you — if your giftee frequently uses sparkling water to make cocktails, this may actually be a money saver in the long run.