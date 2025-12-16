8 Retro Smeg Small Appliances To Gift This Holiday Season
If aesthetic appeal is top of mind when you're shopping for kitchen appliances, you're undoubtedly familiar with the Smeg brand. Famous for its retro-style appliances, Smeg offers a fun, elegant, simple aesthetic to any kitchen, for that enviable "wow" factor we all secretly dream of having in our homes. Sure, some of its appliances are more pricey than other brands, but you have to remember that you're also paying for style — and who can put a price tag on that?
This holiday season, if you're gifting someone who goes gaga over even the smallest cute kitchen accessories, consider adding some of Smeg's small appliances to your to-buy list. The items we've picked below have all seen positive reviews for both functionality and obvious visual appeal. At a loss for where to begin? Don't be — start with the items below, consider your giftee's culinary needs, and give them something they'll be proud to display on their kitchen counters.
Mini Milk Frother
If your gift receiver always enjoys their coffee with a generous helping of cream, Smeg's Mini Milk Frother is a must-have. It can make both hot and cold foam for any coffee drink under the sun. The frother is available in black, cream, pastel green, white, and red, and it should be easy to fit into whatever kitchen aesthetic may already be in the works.
Sure, you might not be able to make latte art with this milk frother, but we wouldn't expect any milk frother to produce good microfoam — for that, you'll need to work with a milk pitcher and steam wand. What it can do, though, is warm and fluff up some milk, which should be your main consideration when buying a milk frother. Reviews say the mini milk frother is easy to use and extraordinarily quiet (and if you've used other milk frothers on the market, you know how loud they can be). While you can't put the main body of the machine through the dishwasher as it contains the motor, both the lid and the whisk are dishwasher-safe.
Sparkling Water Maker
Maybe your loved one would adore nothing more than getting their own sparkling water machine this holiday season — if so, Smeg's is an undeniably aesthetic choice. You can adjust the carbonation intensity with this machine via a twistable control knob, and it doesn't need electricity to operate, so it's easily portable. Reviews rave about the ample carbonation this can give their drinks, but don't worry — if you want a gentler fizz, just don't let it carbonate for as long. The Sparkling Water Maker is available in both black and jade green, with a couple of exclusive colors at other retailers.
One reviewer of the carbonator said that the only con is its cost (but again, considering the design, we think it's worth it if you can spare the expense). They also say it's easy to use, compact in design, and just as gorgeous as you'd expect. You can also toss the bottle in the dishwasher. It's only recommended to be used to fizz up water, although what you do with that water is up to you — if your giftee frequently uses sparkling water to make cocktails, this may actually be a money saver in the long run.
Citrus Juicer
Perhaps you have a sister who's constantly concocting cocktails, or a niece who stands by the ages-old tradition of hosting a lemonade stand in the summer, or a health-conscious mother-in-law who's always in search of an easier way to make her own fresh-squeezed juices. If this is the case and aesthetic appeal is also important, you wouldn't go wrong with Smeg's citrus juicer, which comes in a dizzying array of colors and designs: navy blue, black, cream, pastel blue, pastel green, pastel pink, white, red, and a couple of designs inspired by Dolce & Gabbana.
Obviously, you'll want your citrus juicer to be functional as well, but don't worry — Smeg's fits the bill here, too. Reviews call it easy to clean, incredibly quiet and compact, and some say it produces more juice than other handheld citrus juicers. It's even held up to massive quantities of fruit from one reviewer's mini-orchard. Moreover, the juicer is suitable for both large and small citrus fruits, and you can juice your fruits with or without pulp, depending on your preference. Worried about cleanup? All the attachments can be tossed in the dishwasher.
Personal Blender
If you know someone who would benefit from making a quick smoothie that they can take on the go, consider gifting them Smeg's Personal Blender this holiday season. This handy dandy little appliance is available in a ton of colors, including cream, pastel blue, pastel green, pastel pink, red, white, and black.
We will make one little disclaimer about this personal blender before you add it to your cart: Reviews almost universally say that it doesn't do a great job at crushing ice. So, if you're looking for a machine with ice-pulverizing capabilities, this might not be the pick for you. However, if you need something compact to sit on the counter and make a little fresh-fruit smoothie every morning, this won't steer you wrong. It can even whip up a quick dressing, sauce, or dip in a pinch. The personal blender comes with two bottles designed to be taken on the go, and the bottles and their lids are dishwasher safe; however, the blade and its base are not.
Hand Mixer
Perhaps you're looking to upgrade your favorite person's baking tools with something more aesthetically appealing. If that's the case, go ahead and splurge on a Smeg hand mixer. Any baker will get plenty of use out of the appliance, which can also fit into any kitchen, as it comes in black, cream, pastel blue, pastel green, pastel pink, red, and white. Moreover, the mixer has nine different speed options and a turbo function. And unlike many mixers that only come with one type of attachment, this one has three: dough hooks, whisks, and beaters.
Aside from being a little bulky and not doing the best job at standing on its own, reviews suggest this mixer is perfectly functional and can get plenty of hand mixer tasks done easily. It also features an LED display with a timer. Perhaps the biggest downside is that the attachments are not dishwasher safe, but personally, we think that's a small inconvenience in an otherwise gorgeous machine.
Hand Blender
If you don't already have a great immersion blender in your kitchen, this is your sign to get one, stat. If you do have one, then consider this your sign to make sure all your friends have one, too. You can get the hand blender through Smeg's platform as a solo piece, or get the accessory set bundle, which comes with a whisk attachment, a blender pitcher, and a food processor attachment. The hand blender is available in cream, black, pastel blue, and red.
As with other Smeg products, reviewers make it clear that you're paying a premium price for premium design. However, that doesn't mean the hand blender isn't functional — actually, it seems to be quite powerful. Other reviewers who use the hand blender regularly say it's still working well after months of use, and that the blender bowl attachment works great if you want an easy way to mince aromatics like garlic and ginger.
Drip Coffee Machine
Does anyone nowadays not start out their morning with a cup of coffee? If so, let us know, and please divulge your secrets. For the rest of us, Smeg has designed a drip coffee maker that's just as cute as it is fueling, aka the perfect gift for anyone who is only motivated to leave their beds by the prospect of quickly inhaling caffeine. The 10-cup machine is available in the standard colors — black, cream, navy blue, pastel blue, pastel pink, pastel green, red, and white — as well as slate grey and stainless steel options.
The drip coffee maker has all the features you'd expect, including a keep warm function, an anti-drip system, and an automatic start so you can wake up to freshly-brewed coffee. It also has a couple of unique features, like an "aroma intensity" function and a water hardness adjustment option. Assembly is easy, and the aesthetic is undeniably gorgeous. And if you aren't looking for anything beyond a drip coffee maker, reviews suggest this fits the bill well and is worth its price.
Electric Kettle
Lastly, everyone could use a countertop electric kettle, and Smeg offers its sleek design in two sizes. The Mini Electric Kettle holds 3 cups of water and is available in black, cream, pastel blue, pastel green, pastel pink, red, and white. The standard Retro-Style Electric Kettle has a 7-cup capacity and comes in all of the above colors as well as champagne matte, slate grey, navy blue, stainless steel, jade green matte, and a Dolce & Gabbana-inspired design. Both kettles feature simple push-lever operation.
One YouTuber who's had the kettle for a whopping five years only has good things to say about it, mentioning that it's still working well after years of regular use. A separate review for the mini kettle makes the same claim, saying it'll easily last the user a long time. If you're unsure of what size to get, it seems the smaller size might be your best bet. Some have reported feeling like the 7-cup design is a bit large and cumbersome, while the 3-cup design is more compact, which may be useful depending on what size kitchen you're working with.
Methodology
To determine which Smeg products were worth gifting to your loved ones this holiday season, we scoured aggregate reviews from review platforms as well as product testers and looked for small Smeg appliances that had mostly positive reviews. The overarching theme here is that Smeg's appliances are functional but pricey, and a hefty chunk of their price tags comes from the retro aesthetic. For some, aesthetics are worth paying premium for; for others, it's just not, and that's okay. If you want to gift a stylish kitchen addition, though, this list provides a very good place to start.