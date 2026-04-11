Pappy Van Winkle At Disney World? Sip Rare Whiskey At This Epcot Bar

As magical as a visit to Epcot might be, adults may be looking for time to themselves to refresh in between attending food festivals and visiting attractions. The GEO-82 Bar & Lounge seeks to deliver, offering an adults-only establishment with an impressive drinks program that includes some tricky-to-find labels. The ability to sample Pappy Van Winkle may seem an elusive feat to many, but at GEO-82, flights offer a taste.

Visitors have noted a bar stocked with notable spirits including Macallan M, Louis X, Last Drop Whisky, and Pappy van Winkle 23. One specialty are bourbon flights with several noteworthy bottles presented at once for sampling. A flight costs $45, and bourbons like Uncle Nearest Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve Single Barrel, Stagg Private Barrel, and Blanton's Gold Single Barrel have been offered as part of the selection.

Individual pours are also available, including Woodford Reserve Baccarat finished in XO Cognac casks, which, according to Disney, is no longer in production. That means what is left at GEO-82 is even more precious and is fittingly served in a crystal decanter handmade in France. An exclusive Woodford Reserve single barrel expression is also available only at this establishment.