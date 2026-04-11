Pappy Van Winkle At Disney World? Sip Rare Whiskey At This Epcot Bar
As magical as a visit to Epcot might be, adults may be looking for time to themselves to refresh in between attending food festivals and visiting attractions. The GEO-82 Bar & Lounge seeks to deliver, offering an adults-only establishment with an impressive drinks program that includes some tricky-to-find labels. The ability to sample Pappy Van Winkle may seem an elusive feat to many, but at GEO-82, flights offer a taste.
Visitors have noted a bar stocked with notable spirits including Macallan M, Louis X, Last Drop Whisky, and Pappy van Winkle 23. One specialty are bourbon flights with several noteworthy bottles presented at once for sampling. A flight costs $45, and bourbons like Uncle Nearest Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve Single Barrel, Stagg Private Barrel, and Blanton's Gold Single Barrel have been offered as part of the selection.
Individual pours are also available, including Woodford Reserve Baccarat finished in XO Cognac casks, which, according to Disney, is no longer in production. That means what is left at GEO-82 is even more precious and is fittingly served in a crystal decanter handmade in France. An exclusive Woodford Reserve single barrel expression is also available only at this establishment.
Special magic for adults
According to a Disney representative, coveted whiskeys are on stock across the Walt Disney World Resort, including ultra-premium finds. Since GEO-82's menu is evaluated twice each year, these offerings change, making each visit a reason to return. Guests have also discovered cocktails that leave lasting impressions, including a Mezcal cocktail made with carrot, cinnamon, and orange bitters and an old fashioned made with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Kentucky Straight Bourbon, chocolate bitters, and brown butter. Some visitors have described the drink as the best they've sampled. "Even those of us that don't really drink bourbon really liked it," wrote a visitor on Disboards. In addition to the brown butter old fashioned, the caramelized leek martini and peach shrub whisky smash have received rave reviews. Bites like cannellini hummus, truffled ahi tuna, and charcuterie platters keep sustenance strong during sipping. Tabs add up fast, but when you have the option to sip Pappy Van Winkle within a theme park, any price can seem like a deal.
Located behind Spaceship Earth, GEO-82's sleek interior is emphasized with strategic lighting and geometric shapes. Bartenders have drawn praise for their expertise, and service has been described as exemplary. For teetotalers, zero-proof cocktails refresh the palate. Since the table-service lounge can see high foot traffic, planning a visit is necessary if you're looking for a quieter experience. Plus, with floor-to-ceiling windows, EPCOT's nighttime show lights up the sky. To relive the memories later, GEO-82 souvenir cocktail glasses can be taken home.