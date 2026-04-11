Banish Garden Slugs With A Cheap And Easy Beer Trap

When wet, mild summer days roll around, so do garden slugs. These pests love to eat your fruits, veggies, and herbs just as much as you do — and if it's cool and damp outside, chances are those slugs are outside, too. Plump, wiggly slugs may look innocuous, but they can wreak serious havoc on a carefully-curated garden, even causing total crop failure. Happily, y'know what else garden slugs love? Beer. Slugs' idea of a party isn't the alcohol in the beer, however. It's the yeast. Enter: The beer trap.

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about DIY garden hacks using everyday items we already have around the house. A regular plastic fork can help keep animals away from your vegetable garden – and a can of beer is a successful way to trap and kill garden slugs. To assemble this sudsy diversion, simply crack open a beer can (any type of beer will work here, even the cheapo brands), then firmly plant the can at a short distance near your plants. Bury the can so that just the lip is exposed above the soil. The can should be ¾ full (pour out a splash, or take a big gulp). The crawling slugs will have to stretch to reach the yeasty beer, and they'll drown once they fall into the can. Alternatively, gardeners can also construct a single, larger beer trap by pouring a few inches of beer into a wide-mouthed yogurt or butter container, then burying it to the brim.