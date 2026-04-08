I Tried And Ranked 6 Frozen Orange Chicken Meals

If you like sweet and savory foods — and you're generally a fan of Chinese-American food — then orange chicken is probably right up your alley. You get that succulent, salty, and juicy chicken, served in a sticky orange sauce that delivers just the right amount of sweetness. It's generally served over rice with vegetables. Although you can always head to your favorite local Chinese-American takeout spot (or your favorite Chinese chain restaurant) in town whenever you're craving orange chicken, it can be more budget-friendly to opt for a frozen version at the grocery store instead. No, frozen orange chicken doesn't taste quite as fresh as the restaurant variety, but it can help you beat those cravings when you're pinched for time or money.

I picked up six frozen orange chicken meals from my local grocery store and tasted all of them so I can deliver the 411 on which are best and which you may want to skip entirely. I ranked these meals according to overall flavor, flavor balance, and texture of the cooked chicken. Some were pretty solid, while others left a lot to be desired. Read about these different options before you go pick up a frozen orange chicken meal of your own.