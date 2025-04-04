13 Mistakes You're Guilty Of Making With Orange Chicken, According To Expert Chefs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From sesame chicken to chop suey, the intersection of Chinese and American cuisine has given birth to varied delights — and orange chicken is no different. Dating back to the late 1980s, the bone-in variation of the original Chinese recipe has been Americanized with boneless nuggets. However, the hallmark of its flavor profile endures. Today, the gilded crispiness of fried chicken tossed with a caramelized coating of orange sauce makes for a savory-yet-sweet experience that your dinner guests won't forget anytime soon.

Despite being a mainstay on every Chinese takeout menu card, whipping up your own batch of orange chicken makes for a rewarding experience. After marinating half-inch cubes of boneless chicken with egg whites and cornstarch, the pieces are deep-fried and tossed with a thickened glaze made from fresh orange juice, orange zest, sugar, and soy sauce.

While the basics of deep-frying chicken and preparing the glaze are easy to follow, it helps to pay caution to the finer details that can make or break your dish. How long should you wait after frying the chicken to douse it with sauce? How can you fix an overly acidic orange sauce? And how do you redeem the sauce if it turns cloyingly sweet? Answers can be found with chef Martin Gomes, head chef of Cantan, and chef Prem Kumar Pogakula, executive chef at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace. Stay one step ahead of every mistake that can thwart your plans of takeout-worthy orange chicken by borrowing from their lived-and-learned experiences.