6 Chain Restaurants Serving The Best Bloody Marys

There's nothing quite like a Bloody Mary when you have a hankering for a tomatoey, spiced cocktail. It has such a signature look and taste that sets it apart in a sea of beige or bland beverages. Many restaurants sell the drink, and yet it can be difficult to get one that's made well. One thing's for sure: There are so many ways to make the cocktail and even more amazing garnishes to add to it. But when you're looking to order it from a chain restaurant, not all establishments offer a tasty libation.

We compiled some of the top spots to grab a Bloody Mary that'll not only leave you satisfied but wanting to order a second one. These chains offer various creations with different spice levels, garnishes, presentations, and even glasses the drink is served in, but they're all highly regarded by paying customers. Each of these restaurant Bloody Marys comes with plenty of positive reviews, so you don't have to worry about getting a subpar product. Whether you're searching for something super spicy, strong, or spectacular to look at, these eateries all provide highly rated options.