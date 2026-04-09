6 Chain Restaurants Serving The Best Bloody Marys
There's nothing quite like a Bloody Mary when you have a hankering for a tomatoey, spiced cocktail. It has such a signature look and taste that sets it apart in a sea of beige or bland beverages. Many restaurants sell the drink, and yet it can be difficult to get one that's made well. One thing's for sure: There are so many ways to make the cocktail and even more amazing garnishes to add to it. But when you're looking to order it from a chain restaurant, not all establishments offer a tasty libation.
We compiled some of the top spots to grab a Bloody Mary that'll not only leave you satisfied but wanting to order a second one. These chains offer various creations with different spice levels, garnishes, presentations, and even glasses the drink is served in, but they're all highly regarded by paying customers. Each of these restaurant Bloody Marys comes with plenty of positive reviews, so you don't have to worry about getting a subpar product. Whether you're searching for something super spicy, strong, or spectacular to look at, these eateries all provide highly rated options.
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
If you have a Ruth's Chris near you, you may want to venture over to order a Bloody Mary. Some say it's the best in their town, the star of the meal, or better yet, the best Bloody Mary ever, and that could likely be the case for your local restaurant. The cocktail has a zingy touch from the horseradish, but reviewers share that it's also peppery with a fresh taste. Customers also say that the drink goes well with whichever cut of meat you end up ordering from the steakhouse. If it's your first time visiting, then we must recommend the New York strip because of its rich flavor and tender, juicy texture.
There may be some variation to the Bloody Mary based on location, though, as it doesn't exactly pop up on the Ruth's Chris website cocktail menu. Some share that theirs had large shrimp covered in Cajun spices, while we've also seen an option that has applewood-smoked bacon. And then others mentioned theirs had a simpler look with a lime wedge and olive. None of these is too eccentric, so it lets the drink speak for itself. Regardless, it's consistently regarded as a tasty cocktail and worth ordering when you visit Ruth's Chris.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
If you're unfamiliar with Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, the chain offers breakfast items like a pancake flight and eggs Benedict, along with brunchy cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Marys. Most restaurants may offer one Bloody Mary on their menu (if you're lucky), but Snooze has three options: one with vodka, another with gin, and then one with vodka, hot sauce, and tamari. It's the ideal spot to visit when you want variety. Garnishes can include a celery stalk, a piece of a jalapeño, an olive, and a cucumber spear for the Spicy Bloody or even a piece of cauliflower for the other Bloodys.
Bloody Mary enthusiasts note that there's no wrong choice, and the chain also has the occasional rotating Bloody Mary option that is worth looking out for. Reviews mention that the Bloody Mary is perfect — it has a kick of spice, but it's not overwhelmingly hot. You could just order the Bloody Mary mix itself, something that customers say is the best they've had. Head to Snooze for brunch and a beverage because you seriously won't want to skip the morning bar.
Morton's The Steakhouse
Morton's The Steakhouse is one of the pricier steakhouses that you can frequent. Let's just say that $100 won't get you very far compared to other steakhouse chains, so you can expect a slightly elevated Bloody Mary as well. The drink is set apart because it uses cucumber vodka as the base, which creates a delicious melon-infused concoction paired with the Bloody Mary mix and celery salt rim. By appearances alone, it doesn't seem like much, but it packs a flavorful punch that people really enjoy.
One reviewer says Morton's bartenders know how to make a good drink, Bloody Marys included. They're so good that patrons like to get more than one, which is a fun way to celebrate special occasions. Reviews share that they're a wonderfully balanced, textbook cocktail that is nothing short of amazing. Happy customers like that the drink is strong, and that you can get the same experience no matter which Morton's you visit.
Another Broken Egg Cafe
While Another Broken Egg Cafe may be known for its festival fall menu, the Bloody Marys are equally as popular. The chain has locations all across the United States, from Arizona to Louisiana, so keep an eye out for it the next time you want a place that has multiple Bloodys on the menu to suit your mood. You can opt for one made with vodka or tequila, but then there's also the pepper-infused vodka version; all are made with house-made Bloody Mary mix to further elevate every sip.
Exactly how good are they? "Sit back and enjoy one of the best [Bloodys] you'll ever have!" exclaims one TripAdvisor reviewer. Multiple people shout it out for being pleasantly peppery and spicy. People also compliment the bold flavors and the impressive garnish, which may include celery, olives, and bacon, but this may vary based on the drink you get. If you plan on drinking more than one or want to kick back with some friends, then you can also order them by the pitcher.
The Cheesecake Factory
You might be thinking that The Cheesecake Factory couldn't possibly have one of the best Bloody Marys out there, but the chain is known for its scratch kitchen. This comes into play with the fresh ingredients, like the crisp celery stalk and what's effectively a mini appetizer or tapas included in the drink itself — a garnish made with a mini pickle, a couple pieces of cheese, pepperoni, an olive, and a grape tomato. Customers note that it's spicy and nicely made.
Some even say that they usually have to add extra hot sauce when they order the cocktail at other establishments, but The Cheescake Factory's Bloody Mary was seasoned well, just the way it came. They enjoyed it so much that they made a replica recipe. If you're a spice fiend, you may want it spicier, but even so, it's still delicious. The drink is colorful and visually captivating thanks to the garnish, which makes it even more enticing to pair with your meal. Head to The Cheesecake Factory when you want a particularly outstanding and spicy Bloody Mary.
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar
Snag yourself a scrumptious and highly loved Bloody Mary at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar. This chain has locations in California, Colorado, and Virginia, and beyond. Reviews compliment the superb, smooth taste that makes them incredibly easy to sip on; they're so good, in fact, that one reviewer said they had multiple cocktails. It doesn't hurt that it effectively includes a tiny appetizer in the form of garnish: olives, pickled green beans, and celery. The drink itself uses vodka, tomato juice, a bit of black pepper, fresh lime, and then zingy horseradish to create a tantalizing combination.
If you want a consistent Bloody Mary that comes with a flavor punch, then you have to go to the Lazy Dog. Reviewers note that it's heavy on the horseradish, has a striking tomato-forward taste, and a well-salted rim. And if you just so happen to think your drink doesn't pack enough heat, perhaps your server will bring over three cups of hot sauce, like one Reddit reviewer happily called out.
Methodology
To select the places with the best Bloody Marys, we first compiled a list of restaurant chains that sold them on the menu. We went through the list to see what people said and began by excluding establishments that had frequent criticisms and issues. Of course, you'll find negative reviews for just about anything, but the options we included had overwhelmingly positive sentiments from many customers.
People complimented the flavor, spiciness, presentation, and other qualities. While most have some sort of garnish, none are too over the top, which is a key tip to enjoying a better Bloody Mary. We sourced information and reviews from social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit, as well as designated review websites like Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google.