15 Burger Chains That Don't Exist Anymore

What's your go to order at McDonald's or Burger King? We'll take a guess, it goes along these lines: A burger with fries and a soda. That's the standard fast-food burger meal, after all. But actually, neither McDonald's nor Burger King came up with this format. This combination was first offered as a deal by Burger Chef, a long lost competitor in the fast food industry.

Chances are you've heard of Burger Chef before. Maybe your parents or grandparents have mentioned it, or perhaps you saw Don Draper and his team of New York advertisers go after it in "Mad Men." The chain was founded in the 1950s, and by the end of the 1970s, it had more than 650 restaurants across the U.S.

Many would flock to Burger Chef for its Big Shef, which, according to those who remember it, was similar to a Big Mac, and one of the best fast-food burgers on the market. Another pull was the fixings bar, which was basically a buffet full of toppings like pickles and onions that you could choose yourself. Unfortunately for Burger Chef fans, the fast food chain couldn't keep up with the increasingly crowded fast food market. In the 1980s, Hardee's bought Burger Chef and rebranded its remaining locations.