The Old Burger Chain That White Castle Took To Court For Copying It

White Castle won its suit against White Tower. The US Court of Appeals told White Tower it had to change the appearance of its restaurants, and was ordered to pay $100 in royalties per location it had already opened. White Tower was made to pay approximately $80,000 in licensing fees. This, however, didn't stop the chain from growing. In 1949, White Tower had 230 locations nationwide. It had switched the restaurants' exteriors from medieval castles to Art Deco and never looked back.

Yet, in the '50s, White Tower started to face a slow decline in business, as it had chosen its locations based on foot traffic, mostly in urban areas. As car ownership increased and suburban development soared in America, drive-in fast food became popular. Most of White Tower's locations didn't even have parking spaces.

The last White Tower in Milwaukee closed in 1976 after 50 years. The ownership company had already transitioned out of opening its own locations to franchising other brands. It eventually switched to real estate investment, leaving the restaurant biz entirely. Slowly, the rest of the White Towers around the country closed up shop — the last one in 2022, in Toledo, Ohio, after a building fire. Don't count White Tower among the 9 struggling chain restaurants that came back from near extinction.