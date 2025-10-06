Does The Fast Food Chain Wimpy Still Exist?

"I would gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today." That was the catchphrase of J. Wellington Wimpy from the old "Popeye" cartoons — a man obsessed with hamburgers but lacking the money to buy them until next Tuesday. Founded as Wimpy Grills in 1934, the Wimpy chain started in Indiana and rose to fame in Chicago, the city it's still associated with today even though no locations remain there. In fact, you won't find a Wimpy in the United States these days, but that doesn't mean the company shut down completely.

In the 1970s, Wimpy had taken the U.K. by storm, with 500 locations in the country and more than 1,500 worldwide across 39 others. You could find locations in places as diverse as Colombia, Iran, Australia, and many other parts of the world. Today, there are 58 Wimpys left in the U.K. The company still operates in Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, amongst others. The chain continues to enjoy huge success in South Africa, with more than 450 locations running as of this writing.

In South Africa, you can head to a Wimpy and get a Big Champion combo for 165.90 rand, or about $9.50 USD. That's a burger with two patties, two rashers of streaky bacon, cheese, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, gherkins, grilled onion, and condiments, plus fries and a shake. Not a bad deal. Of course, you can get ribs or peri peri chicken livers too, so it's a little different from most American burger places.