17 Walmart Bettergoods Frozen Desserts, Ranked
The Bettergoods label at Walmart means better food. The private label brand was launched in 2024 as an entire line of items that are not only quality, chef-curated, and trendy, but also still affordable for the average shopper. Its products — dressed in bright, colorful packaging — have been slowly taking over the store. But one area where you're likely to see the name over and over again is the frozen foods aisle.
From pizza to premade sides to chicken wings, it has it all. But what we're most interested in are the desserts. It's like a smorgasbord of sweet tastes. You have an extensive line of premium ice creams, coupled with non-dairy alternatives like sorbet and oat milk ice cream. Then, there are beloved treats like cake pops and even French-style confections like tarts and macarons. Ooh la la.
Today, we're taking a closer look at 17 of these Bettergoods selections to find the most unique and decadently delicious dessert of all. There were clear standouts, but just because something is pumped full of sugar doesn't mean it's automatically going to be scrumptious.
17. Plant-Based Strawberry Oat Milk Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert
The Bettergoods frozen dessert lineup is a dream for those who are dairy-free. Fruity sorbets are ripe for the picking, in addition to a robust collection of oat milk-based ice creams. You'll find the latter in green-colored pints, and I was able to pick up four different flavors, including this strawberry installment.
You can probably tell by its placement that this wasn't a favorite of mine — far from it. It's evidently made with sun-ripened strawberries but comes in a classic bubblegum pink color, and the taste follows suit. It reminded me of the bubblegum flavor of Amoxicillin more than it did of fruit. Aside from this medicinal edge, I also didn't care for the texture. It's not creamy but more fluffy and softens in a strange way on your tongue. There is a way to make oat milk-based desserts taste good, but unfortunately, this one still needs some work.
16. Plant-Based Coffee Oat Milk Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert
The coffee flavor is a serious improvement compared to the strawberry, yet it still doesn't quite hit the mark. Where it succeeds is with a more desirable texture. No, it's not velvety smooth like real ice cream. You'll be able to tell that it's a plant-based product. But it's thicker than the strawberry and functions more like a high-fat scoop.
The flavor of coffee is where it loses me. It's closer to an extremely light chocolatey mocha flavor than true Java. As someone who believes "the stronger the better" when it comes to a morning cup of Joe, I was hoping for a little bit more. I also couldn't help but notice a faint packaged flavor in every spoonful, as though every bit of the pint was budded up next to the carton. Between this and the lack of rich coffee notes, I was quick to move on to the next pint.
15. Lemon Raspberry Parfait Gelato
The largest problem I had with this gelato is that it doesn't seem like gelato at all. When I hear gelato, I think of that dense, cream-based dessert that's scooped fresh for you at a gelateria. This is more like sorbet on top of more sorbet. You make your way through the layers of actual raspberry sorbet, and then you get the bottom layer of lemon that is meant to be the gelato, and it still has that icy edge to it. It's refreshing and springy, with more authentic flavors than the strawberry or coffee oat milk desserts. But it fell short of expectations. I also didn't feel like the white cookie crumbs belonged, and while the layered look is pretty to look at, it becomes very impractical as you try to dig in.
I wish I had been able to track down the brand's other gelato flavors, like Tiramisu or Salted Caramel Peanut Crunch. But they were sadly sold out at both Walmart stores I visited.
14. Plant-Based Mint Chocolate Chip Oat Milk Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert
You either like mint chocolate chip ice cream or you think it tastes like toothpaste. There's really no in between when it comes to this ice cream flavor. Personally, I'm a fan, and I didn't think this non-dairy pint was half bad. It has a texture that lands somewhere between airy and creamy, similar to the plant-based coffee flavor. The taste is also undeniably minty, but it's more forgiving than other recipes I've tried. It actually reminded me a lot of Andes mints, and left my breath feeling fresh and my mouth cool.
I do wish there had been more crunchy chocolate chips packed into the pint. And I certainly recognize that it's not a flavor for everyone, given both the mint and the oat milk consistency. But hey, at least it matches its label, unlike the misleading gelato.
13. Strawberry Cake Pops
Who doesn't love a cake pop? The concept of dense cake and frosting served popsicle-style is absolutely genius, and you can now buy them in Walmart's freezer aisle. Once you get home, you will have to let them thaw for a while, either in the fridge or at room temperature, so you don't crack your teeth, but then you're free to enjoy.
I was surprised by the initial burst of real strawberry flavors that I experienced after cracking my way through the frosting shell. However, I also immediately noted that they were lighter and not quite as rich as the cake pops you would get from Starbucks. That, and that they had a bit of an artificial Play-Doh taste in some bites. I think they would still satisfy a cake pop craving, and I appreciated their sweet, moistness. At the same time, though, there were far better Bettergoods desserts in this roundup.
12. Authentic French Raspberry Tarts
These tarts are not for the impatient sweet tooths out there. They come equipped with instructions to thaw them in the refrigerator for at least four hours before serving. There's no alternative to expediting the process, either. You're stuck waiting, and to be honest, they're not 100% worth waiting for.
There are some positives here that make the tarts better than dairy-free desserts or just okay cake pops. They truly are made in France and have that gourmet pastry look and feel — they would make an excellent addition to a tea party dessert tower. The raspberries on top are also superb, with a juiciness to them and covered in a shiny glaze. What I think makes it a bit overkill is the sugary coulis-like substance that sits below and the thick crust. Like a cross between a standard pie crust and a sugar cookie, it wound up being too dry and too mushy for my liking.
11. Plant-Based Salted Caramel Oat Milk Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert
I had a hunch that this was going to be the best of the oat milk pints, and my suspicions were correct. The texture is almost there — still not quite on par with any of the Bettergood traditional dairy ice creams, but getting closer. What really carries this pint, though, is the caramel. It comes in rich, generous swirls, and the base itself tastes like it's been infused with caramel sauce, so no bite is devoid of that sweet, buttery flavor.
What it needs more of is salt. It's supposedly sprinkled with a kind of Himalayan sea salt, but I hardly tasted any saltiness at all. It's a shame because it would have given the pint that crave-worthy salty meets sweet dynamic, and helped to enhance those other natural tastes. I thought about adding a few flakes of my own salt to the top to make it pop a bit more.
10. Authentic French Fruit Medley Macarons
These macarons aren't shy about touting their authenticity and true French roots — the box even reveals they come from a family-owned French bakery. I will admit they turn out pretty good for frozen pastries — better than non-dairy ice creams — though I wouldn't necessarily lump them in the same category as patisserie-level confections.
It's really the texture that makes it a dead giveaway. The shell wasn't quite as delicate and flaky as when you get a fresh macaron, and the center was a bit chewier than normal. As for the fruit flavors, I thought most of them were just okay. The strawberry macaron tasted the most artificial, while I found myself wishing the lime — which tasted like key lime filling — was pistachio instead. The highlights were the sweet coconut and the blueberry, which had some unexpected floral notes. Overall, I think I would have enjoyed the brand's box of more classic flavors like vanilla, coffee, and chocolate a bit better.
9. Strawberries & Cream Premium Ice Cream
All of the Bettergoods Premium ice creams really do taste premium. Imagine that. It's like night and day when compared against the brand's plant-based pints, and the better taste is tied directly to the use of real milk and cream, creating a wonderfully thick and luscious consistency.
I didn't meet one of these colorful containers that I didn't like. But the Strawberries & Cream flavor was the one I was least drawn to. I do like the combination of strawberry with a sweet vanilla base. It almost gives it a strawberry cheesecake flavor, just without the pronounced tang. I wish it had some larger strawberry bits, though, and I found the syrup-like swirls to be a bit too artificially sweet. When given the choice between this pint and the macarons, I would take the pint every time — I am an ice cream fanatic after all. But far better Bettergoods ice cream flavors await.
8. Lemon Strawberry Sorbet
Sorbet just feels like a summertime dessert. It cools you down and doesn't feel heavy in your stomach the same way that ice cream does. This one from Bettergoods certainly fits the bill. It's comprised of lemon sorbet with a strawberry swirl and looks like a fruity dream. Then you dig in and realize it tastes just as good. It's reminiscent of a lemon chill you'd get at a baseball stadium, except even smoother and almost creamy — not at all icy like some sorbets can be. It even edges out the strawberries and cream ice cream, purely because of that nostalgic factor.
My only note is that the citrus really takes over, so it ends up feeling more like a lemon sorbet than a true lemon-strawberry blend. I would have liked to have half strawberry sorbet or real strawberry pieces incorporated for a less one-dimensional flavor.
7. Double Vanilla Premium Ice Cream
"That's so vanilla" isn't an insult when it tastes like this. The Vanilla Bean Premium Ice Cream actually combines two different kinds of vanilla into one pint. You have both Tahitian vanilla and Madagascar vanilla in the form of vanilla extract and vanilla bean specks. The traditional taste of Madagascar vanilla is what stands out more to me, but the Tahitian is working its magic more silently in the background.
Even without egg yolk to give it that custard-like quality, it still comes across as decadently smooth and rich. It's a really high-quality vanilla bean ice cream, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with it. It also makes for a great blank canvas for toppings like nuts, jimmies, or rich sauces. But at the same time, it can get a little lost because of its simplicity — the reason it lands behind a few other ice cream flavors and other desserts.
6. Ultimate Chocolate Premium Ice Cream
I'm not usually a big chocolate ice cream person. I tend to go for more cookie-packed flavors, and if we're talking plain recipes only, I typically opt for vanilla over chocolate. However, Bettergoods Ultimate Chocolate had me hooked from the start.
It just has this air of sophistication about it. Its deep color hints at a darker chocolate profile, and when you dig in your spoon, it comes out like a thick chocolate mousse. It's well-balanced, so it's sweet, but not overly so, and finishes with slightest hint of bitterness. I also appreciate the simple ingredient list. It primarily consists of only milk, cream, cocoa processed with alkali, and sugar — along with a few thickening agents, of course, and a bit of corn syrup. You really can't go wrong with a timeless and well-done ice cream like this. It only gets beaten out by a few more unique flavors.
5. Alphonso Mango Pineapple Sorbet
A true tropical delight. I really didn't expect either of the sorbets to make it this far, but here we are.
For anyone unfamiliar (like I was), an Alphonso mango is an Indian variety known as the "King of Mangoes" thanks to its innate sweetness and creamy texture. And I'm happy to report it's on full display here. The sorbet is teeming with its bright flavors, and unlike the strawberry-less Lemon Strawberry sorbet, you can actually pick up on the pineapple here. The two fruits swirl together, creating a vibrant, sun-soaked pairing in every silky-smooth spoonful.
I only knocked it back a few spots in the taste test because I fear that some people would find it too sweet. I also think that you have to be a really big fan of mangos to enjoy it. I am, but not everyone shares in my level of admiration.
4. Dulce De Leche Premium Ice Cream
This dessert imitates the beloved Latin American confection by combining a sweet cream ice cream base with ribbons of caramel sauce. It's not necessarily a dead ringer for that toffee-like taste of dulce de leche, but that wouldn't stop me from devouring the entire pint.
I would have eaten the sweet cream mixture all by itself. This isn't just your standard vanilla ice cream. It has more of a pure, buttery taste that reminds me of a frozen version of whipped cream. Then, there are the caramel strips that are made with real sweetened condensed milk and that are well-spread out, not confined to only a few bites. The combination makes it feel like a rich and decadent caramel sundae. It even offers a touch of saltiness that was missing from the Salted Caramel Oat Milk dessert.
3. Cold Brew Coffee Premium Ice Cream
This is so much better than the dairy-free coffee ice cream that it's hard to believe they came from the same brand. I was surprised by how well Bettergoods nailed the cold brew taste here. It has that smooth, slow-steeped flavor that's distinctly coffee-like, yet it's never too intense. It only leaves you with the slightest hint of bitterness in the aftertaste. With some caramel notes, it feels like it could have come from a medium roast brew, and that would make sense considering it's made with Colombian coffee.
Of course, it helps that this coffee taste is also backed up by a dense and full-bodied blend of milk, cream, and sugar. Altogether, it feels on par with something you'd expect from a Häagen-Dazs container — but this one comes at about half the price. This level of quality, paired with how accurately it captures that cold brew flavor, is why it impressed me more than the Dulce De Leche.
2. Authentic French Lemon Tarts With Buttery Shortbread
Up against an entire slew of decadent ice creams and sorbets, these lemon tarts felt like a wildcard pick. But I was glad I gave them a shot — I've been going through a lemon phase, and they delivered.
The raspberry tarts pale in comparison. It seems like the two share the same kind of crust — almost a cookie, pie crust fusion. But here it's not as thick and far more buttery, setting up the perfect base for the lemon curd filling. This inner core is creamy, just like a pudding or custard, and carries just enough bright zest. It's not quite on the same level as something like key lime pie, but it's close.
It all adds up to a very light yet satisfying dessert, and I think it would only get better with a small dollop of homemade whipped cream on top. I'm not sure I can speak to its French authenticity, but this was a true petit plaisir.
1. Pistachio Salted Caramel Premium Ice Cream
I'm not exaggerating when I say this is one of the best store-bought ice creams I have ever had. I'm already a fan of pistachio, but then swirl in buttery pockets of caramel, and it's game over. Seriously, whoever dreamt up this pairing of ingredients deserves a raise.
It starts the same way any classic pistachio ice cream would, in a light minty green color and with real bits of crushed up nuts throughout for that quintessential crunch. It's fresh and earthy with a splash of an almond-like flavor. Usually, it stops there. But in this particular pint, all of these tastes are balanced out by the richness of caramel — the one thing you didn't know was missing from pistachio ice cream. I've never seen this combo before, and I must say, I approve. Now, excuse me while my husband and I fight over who gets to finish the pint.
Methodology
I continue to be impressed by the Bettergoods brand. Sure, there were some sweets on this list that I wouldn't necessarily pick up again. But for the most part, it was tasty treat after tasty treat, and the best ones perfectly fit into my expectations of what makes a good dessert. Those include a texture that's every bit as good as its taste. Think creamy ice cream or tarts with smooth custard and a crumbly crust.
For the taste itself, I always look for an approachable level of sweetness and fresh flavors — preferably a simple and natural ingredient list as well. Last but certainly not least, I ranked desserts highest that were both sophisticated and unique. Desserts that experimented with more unconventional flavors and did it really, really well.