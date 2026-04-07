17 Walmart Bettergoods Frozen Desserts, Ranked

The Bettergoods label at Walmart means better food. The private label brand was launched in 2024 as an entire line of items that are not only quality, chef-curated, and trendy, but also still affordable for the average shopper. Its products — dressed in bright, colorful packaging — have been slowly taking over the store. But one area where you're likely to see the name over and over again is the frozen foods aisle.

From pizza to premade sides to chicken wings, it has it all. But what we're most interested in are the desserts. It's like a smorgasbord of sweet tastes. You have an extensive line of premium ice creams, coupled with non-dairy alternatives like sorbet and oat milk ice cream. Then, there are beloved treats like cake pops and even French-style confections like tarts and macarons. Ooh la la.

Today, we're taking a closer look at 17 of these Bettergoods selections to find the most unique and decadently delicious dessert of all. There were clear standouts, but just because something is pumped full of sugar doesn't mean it's automatically going to be scrumptious.