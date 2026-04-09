This Simple Twist Turns Eclair Cake Into A Springtime Dessert

Spring has sprung and, with it, plenty of opportunities for seasonal dining. As the weather begins to warm up, it's prime time for no-bake desserts and similar sweet treats that keep your time in the kitchen considerably cooler. If you want to give a simple no-bake eclair cake recipe more of a springtime twist, it's as easy as infusing a bit of lemon into the mix.

The basics of a no-bake eclair cake come down to three components. First is the crunchy bottom layer, a crust of golden graham crackers. Next is the luscious creamy filling, typically made with vanilla pudding, cream cheese, and whipped cream. Finally, all of this is topped with a rich chocolate ganache before being covered and placed in the refrigerator to set. Keeping these three elements in mind, it's super simple to introduce a twist of lemon and some springtime flair to your eclair cake.

Starting from the bottom up, consider the type of cookie you'd like to use as your crust. While graham crackers are called for in the original recipe, you can always swap in an iced lemon shortbread cookie or similar. If you'd rather upgrade the filling with springtime flavors, try using lemon instant pudding in place of vanilla or fold a portion of lemon curd into the cream. Take a little taste and texture inspiration from the citrusy no-bake 1970's dessert known as a lemon lush, but keep the chocolate ganache topping of your eclair cake intact.