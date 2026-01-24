The Citrusy, No-Bake 1970s Dessert That Still Deserves A Spot At The Table

No-bake desserts, also known as instant desserts, have long been popular for their ease of preparation and ability to travel, whether to backyard cookouts, potlucks, school events, or just out to the back porch for evening sweet times. Some survive for generations, including the fallback-favorite "icebox pies," which is Southern-speak for pies that don't require cooking, just an icebox (aka refrigerator) for keeping them chilled. Some enduring Deep South versions are lemon meringue icebox pie, key lime pie, turtle pie, and a Kentucky gem called brown sugar bourbon icebox pie. But one little lemon lovely from the 1970s seemingly slipped silently into yesteryear — and seriously deserves a comeback.

It's the lemon lush, which occasionally wears other monikers as it goes from kitchen to kitchen, including lemon delight or simply "lush." And luscious it certainly is. We're talking layers of goodness built atop a shortbread, cookie, or nutty crust: a layer of sugar-sweetened cream cheese, followed by tarty lemon pudding, then a crowning cloud of fluffy whipped cream.

Many lemon lush recipes, especially ones from everyday home chefs, bypass from-scratch ingredients in favor of pre-made ones. In fact, as a fan of icebox pies from my Southern childhood, I'll venture to say that premade pudding packets and frozen whipped cream are a big part of the charm. Like many once-popular desserts for the 1970s, the lemon lush is far from high-fallutin'— just simple, sweet, and down-home delicious.