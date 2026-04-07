6 Smart Ways To Keep Gophers Out Of Your Garden

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Imagine this: It's a warm summer morning. You've spent the last season preparing, and the early parts of this one fostering plants that have gone from baby sprouts to buds. Now, you are finally ready for some fresh garden recipes. Your gloves are on, and your hat is too, but you see a mound of dirt that looks as freshly churned as the coffee grounds you just threw on the compost pile: the mark of a gopher. Said gopher is not content with just chewing up your tended bed; it's also eaten the first of the fresh greens you were going to add to a summer salad tonight.

Gophers are small, but the damage they do is anything but. Once they've moved in, they're not exactly known for leaving peacefully. And why would they? The soil is healthy, and the food is everywhere!

I know this struggle intimately. As a lifelong farmer and a six-season organic gardener, I have lived experience with all of the ways you can get after your gopher problem. The good news is that there's no shortage of methods for dealing with these pocket-sized pests. Whether you'd rather work with water, dig in some hardware cloth, or allow nature to take its toll, there's a strategy that fits how you want to manage your garden and effort.

Some methods work best as preventative measures before gophers arrive. Others are better suited to tackling a garden guest that's already moved in. Mostly, these suggestions work well in combination with each other. I've pulled together some of my most effective gopher control methods to help you start the season with success. Employ some natural predators or dig in the right tag-along plants; there's much to know about protecting your garden.