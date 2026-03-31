Don't Throw Out Coffee Grounds, Put Them On Your Patio

There are few bigger or more common nuisances than pests like ants. They tend to arrive in the spring and summer, putting a damper on our excitement around warmer, brighter days. There are solutions to this problem, but some of the more established go-to fixes involve harsh chemicals that aren't great for the environment and that you may not want to spray around your kids and pets. Luckily, there are eco-friendly — and free — ways to send pests packing, and these involve looking to your own pantry or food waste. Ant infestation prevention is one of the key ways you can repurpose food scraps to avoid waste, and one of the most effective options might just be coffee grounds. A safe, sustainable, cost-free approach for getting rid of ants might sound too good to be true — but here's how this can indeed work.

Coffee grounds have been found to repel ants. The University of Science Malaysia studied the effects of Arabica, Liberica, and Canephora coffees on ghost ants, big-headed ants, and pharaoh ants. Not only are Arabica beans the most common type and therefore likely what you'll have grounds from at home, it was also the most effective at killing ants. Overall, though, across coffee varieties and ant types, the study found that coffee grounds are better at repelling than killing these insects. You'll see the best results utilizing coffee grounds before you have an infestation rather than trying to stop an infestation with them.