6 Of John Wayne's Favorite Restaurants You Can Still Eat At Today

Celebrities have long played a powerful role in shaping our everyday decisions, from what we wear to where we dine. In the popular imagination, there seems to be an assumption that famous people have good taste. Or perhaps we just like the idea of living a celebrity lifestyle by dining at the restaurants they do, wearing the same perfume, or drinking their favorite cocktail.

Such inspiration is normally drawn from the hip and trendy celebrities who are perhaps engaged in the world of influencers. Those descriptions hardly apply to John Wayne, the old-school actor who lived during a time when the minutiae of celebrities' lives weren't so closely scrutinized. That's exactly why following Wayne's restaurant choices might do us some good — we know he didn't pick his favorite eateries based on a desire to create Instagram-worthy content. They were most likely chosen purely based on his enjoyment of the food and atmosphere.

Since we're looking at restaurants that have been around since Wayne's days, we can assume there's been a good reason why they've stood the test of time. And given that Wayne was known for his rugged authenticity — someone who prioritized substance over style — we might also expect to find a running theme in terms of aesthetic. If Wayne's personality is reflected in his choice of restaurant, it's likely that he focused less on what was popular, and more on good, honest cooking.