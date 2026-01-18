Why Durant's Remains One Of Arizona's Most Famous Old-School Steakhouses

With steakhouse dining, there's just something special about authentic, old-school ambiance pulling you into yesteryear. Fortunately, some of those venues still exist across America, including a real gem in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona. For about 75 years, Durant's Steakhouse has been entertaining and feeding diners in a space now considered a microcosm of the country's history, mystery, social culture, and glamour. Crossing the storied threshold of this establishment today is like literally tumbling into mid-century intrigue.

Durant's story begins in 1950, when James E. "Jack" Durant opened his steakhouse on Central Avenue. A former minor-league baseball player and Las Vegas pit boss at the Flamingo Hotel, Durant brought a touch of unconventionality and theatrical flair to the Phoenix dining scene, along with his larger-than-life reputation and rumored ties to the mob and mobster Bugsy Siegel. Whether urban myth, reality, or somewhere in-between, the mystique and drama still permeate the dining and cocktail areas.

A signature pink exterior remains, as well as the clandestine backdoor entrance leading through a gleaming kitchen and into a different era. Even with a recent ownership change and the "sprucing up" of tired decor, Durant's still drapes its space with tufted red-leather booths, dim lighting, vintage-patterned wallpaper, and a long wood-lined bar, like a scene lifted from 1950s film noir. In fact, the same dining room and cocktail lounge once hosted social movers-and-shakers including politicians, athletes, and a string of Hollywood stars such as John Wayne, Clark Gable, Lucille Ball, Joe DiMaggio, and endless others.