Richard Nixon's Southern Snack Food: Cottage Cheese With A Secret Ingredient

As the 37th President of the United States, Richard M. Nixon, was known for many things. He was, for example, Commander-in-Chief when the Paris Peace Accords were signed and the U.S. began to withdraw from the Vietnam War. Of course, he's also the reason that "gate" has become a suffix attached to every modern scandal. Between wars and coverups, we often forget that Nixon was also one of the presidents with the most bizarre eating habits. One food in particular comes up surprisingly often when we talk about how Nixon ate: cottage cheese.

It may be that he was little more than a product of his time, as cottage cheese peaked in popularity in the 1970s when Nixon was in office, but even for the time, he was known to eat a lot of it. According to The Washingtonian, all he needed to dress up a bowl of the watery curds was a sprinkle of good old Lawry's Seasoned Salt.

If you've never had it before, Lawry's is an all-in-one seasoning mix intended to be sprinkled on just about everything. With a recipe including sugar, salt, onion and garlic powder, celery seed, paprika, and turmeric, it is not hard to see how a hefty sprinkle of Lawry's could enliven a bowl of otherwise plain cottage cheese. And when you compare it to another Nixon favorite, cottage cheese with ketchup, the Lawry's version actually sounds pretty alright.