President Nixon's Last Meal Before Resigning From Office Was A Light Breakfast Dish

When President Richard Nixon arose on August 8, 1974, it's likely that he was in no mood to celebrate. Just three days earlier, under order from the Supreme Court, he had released the "Smoking Gun" tape that provided incriminating evidence of his attempt to cover up the Watergate scandal. Rather than waiting to be impeached, he scheduled a televised speech to the nation that night, telling the country he would resign the next day. In the face of this momentous decision, culinary minds like ours can't help but ask — what did he eat that day?

It wasn't his favorite home-cooked meal or any of the regional specialities in the long list of favorite presidential foods. Instead, he lunched on a cold, bland, and nearly colorless plate of cottage cheese dropped into a pineapple ring and served with a glass of milk. While it's easy to imagine not having much of an appetite given the circumstances, it was hardly a breakfast of champions.