14 Presidents Whose Elections Were Defined By Food

In 1992, when vice presidential hopeful Dan Quayle misspelled "potato" at a sixth-grade spelling bee, the nation gave him a good-natured ribbing. But personal embarrassment aside, Quayle might have sensed that his grammar school slip of the tongue could mushroom into a serious campaign bugaboo.

Politicians have long known that the best way to get to a voter's heart is through his stomach. Sure, voters could play drinking games when watching debates, or trade trivia about the favorite foods of any Commander-in-Chief (tip: President Biden has a soft spot for angel hair pasta). But when it comes to stumping on the trail, nothing catches the attention — and appetites — of voters more than a hearty meal.

As a historian, I've come across plenty of election tactics used by presidential hopefuls. Although plying voters with free grub is technically illegal, candidates have long used food strategies to grab the spotlight and reward supporters. Here are 12 food strategies that winning presidential candidates used on the campaign trail — and a few that backfired.