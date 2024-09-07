Richard Nixon's Favorite Home-Cooked Meal Was A Comforting Classic

President Richard M. Nixon's consumption of cottage cheese (with or without ketchup) became famous while he was in office. In "The White House Family Cookbook," presidential executive chef Henry Haller wrote that Americans were fascinated by his food choices in general, well beyond cottage cheese. At some point, word got around that President Nixon especially enjoyed the home-cooked meatloaf made by his wife, First Lady Pat Nixon — so much so that Haller made sure to serve it at least once a month during the Nixons' years in the White House. So many people contacted the White House to get the recipe that the staff had it printed on official stationery in order to quickly reply to requests. Eventually, the recipe found its way into the newspapers, and the rest is meatloaf history.

Throughout his political career, Nixon stressed his humble beginnings as the son of a California grocery store owner who had to work before and after school in the family store. His wife also worked to support herself and earn a college degree. Perhaps that's part of why they both liked to eat simple meals — including meatloaf.