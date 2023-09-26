Do Your Meatloaf A Favor And Add Hard-Boiled Eggs

The first thing to address is how you should be cooking the eggs before popping them into your meatloaf. Although a jammy six-minute egg would be a nice addition to your loaf, that tender yolk texture will be lost while it continues to cook inside the meatloaf. Instead, go for a straightforward hard-boiled egg with about 15 minutes in boiling water. You can make the eggs ahead of time and store them in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Next, we need to address how to properly tuck your eggs into your meatloaf. You can either fill your meatloaf pan about halfway full, nestle the eggs in the center, and then pack the rest of the meatloaf mix around them. Or you can add all of your meatloaf to the pan, place the eggs on top, and then pile and scoop the meatloaf around it. Either way works nicely for concealing the eggs from direct heat. Depending on the size of your meatloaf, you can probably comfortably fit three to four hard-boiled eggs in.

This is a highly flexible hack and will work for most meatloaf recipes. You just need to be aware that the eggs may displace some of the meatloaf mix from the pan. After you've baked it, be prepared to impress your dinner guests with this eggy surprise.