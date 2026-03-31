The Way Richard Nixon Ate Cottage Cheese May Make You Lose Your Appetite

Richard Nixon is, in general, not remembered kindly by history, and we're going to have to add his weird food choices to the list of reasons why we collectively cringe when we look back on him. The 37th president reportedly regularly ate, but didn't necessarily even enjoy, a serving of cottage cheese slathered with America's favorite condiment, ketchup.

One account, published in the Reading Eagle in 1969, described the habit in detail, with Nixon telling reporters that he ate cottage cheese regularly because it was good for him, even though he didn't like it — the ketchup covered it up, and made it easier to finish. The habit apparently came from back home, as Nixon shared that his grandmother, who lived to age 93, also ate cottage cheese every day.

The awkward combination of duty and discomfort is consistent with Nixon's background and public image. He grew up in a Quaker household in Southern California, where the underlying values of simplicity and restraint were built into every day life, including food choices. As his political career advanced into the then-new television age of presidential campaigning, Nixon became increasingly conscious of his appearance and health, where he was visibly up against the handsome, younger, and more charismatic John F. Kennedy. Nixon's choice for a modest, self-effacing and protein-packed lunch aligned with his background, concerns, and ambitions.