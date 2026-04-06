The 10 Best Cutting Boards, According To Customer Reviews
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At first glance, cutting boards feel like a kitchen tool that's merely there to serve a basic purpose. However, the consequences of a poor-quality board can be frustrating or, worse, potentially dangerous. When using sharp knives, you want a board that will remain stable, protect your knife, and not introduce any bacteria or unwanted compounds into your food. As such, you'll want to not only use a cutting board to its fullest potential, but also buy one that's fit for your needs. This is where reading genuine user reviews can help.
However, scouring these reviews can be time-consuming and tiresome. Thankfully, we've done all the hard work for you. We've checked a wide range of reviews to come up with a diverse selection of cutting boards that are all highly rated. This means you can trust that any board you choose from this list will be perfectly suited for your needs. We highlighted not only the key features of each one, but also what customers have to say. By the end, you'll know which cutting board you can rely on to make your cooking easier, simpler, and safer.
Sumzzz Store double-sided titanium cutting board
Titanium is an interesting cutting board material, as it doesn't have the same downsides as other materials. It's a hard and non-porous metal, meaning it's very hard to scratch and will resist bacteria, odors, and stains. This, in turn, makes it easy to clean. It can also be slippery, but Sumzzz solves that problem with its double-sided titanium cutting board with non-slip edges.
The other side is made of high-quality plastic, which is great for cutting vegetables. It also means you don't need to use your knives on the metal side every time you use it. Many positive reviews praise its durability and ease of use, and many customers appreciate that it feels stable and doesn't dull knives. There are some complaints about how the titanium can scratch or dent with heavy use, so it may not be ideal for large cleavers. Yet, the quality is praised by most users, and many see it as a huge upgrade from generic plastic boards. With additional features such as a grinding area and a juice groove, it will feel like money well spent.
Gorilla Grip BPA-free reversible kitchen cutting board set
While other types of cutting boards are available, plastic boards are very popular because they are affordable. The problem with cheap boards is that they can scratch easily, which can raise fears of microplastics being released into food. However, it's important to remember that not all plastics are the same. These Gorilla Grip boards get a lot of love, as they don't scratch easily and are BPA-free. One user mentioned that even after months of use, they haven't seen any signs of warping, cracking, or chipping. The non-slip edges and the fact that each pack includes three boards is also widely praised.
For those who care about the aesthetics of their kitchen, the boards also come in a wide variety of colors, and the large handles make them easy to hang up. One of the most frequent compliments from reviewers is how easy they are to clean, and they're also dishwasher-safe. Overall, it's quite clear that they are a huge step up from the generic and cheap plastic boards you can get from any store.
Keechee bamboo cutting board
Bamboo is another popular cutting board material, and Keechee offers both a regular bamboo and carbonized bamboo option. Carbonization reduces moisture absorption, which can prevent warping, odors, and unwanted flavors being introduced to your food. This good-looking board has a beautiful deep color and can also be used as a base for charcuterie when you have guests visiting.
The reviews seemingly back up the claims from the manufacturer. Some reviewers are surprised by how thick these boards are and are pleased with their durable and sturdy feel. Others claim that they have used them for months without any signs of damage.
Most of the negative reviews are about the wood splitting. Yet, given the overwhelming number of happy customers, it seems like a rare issue. For those who prefer the idea of using wooden boards, Keechee's are an affordable and easy-to-use options that have the added benefit of looking good.
Murrey Home glass cutting board
Glass is a cutting board material that splits opinion. Some people fear breaking the board; however, this model from Murrey Home is break-resistant. Even if it did break, it is designed to crumble into granules rather than large shards. If you can overcome this initial apprehension, you can enjoy cutting on a hygienic and easy-to-clean surface.
This cutting board can be an excellent, safe addition to your kitchen. It's non-slip and heat-resistant, meaning it can double as a heat protector for your countertop when you're dealing with hot pots and pans; many reviewers report using it for this purpose. Others also appreciate how the glass allows them to see their countertop underneath. If you don't mind using glass, it's a useful addition to any kitchen.
Empune extra large cutting board
If you enjoy cutting large food items, such as a whole turkey, you want a sizable and stable board to work on, which is exactly what you get from this Empune model. It offers bamboo cutting boards in a variety of sizes, making it easy to find the right one for your kitchen. Bamboo is often seen as a good middle point between being robust and still soft enough that it will keep your knives sharp. Positive reviews about this board back this up.
There is also a nice range of features here that give this cutting board a high utility, including side handles that allow it to double as a serving tray, a pre-oiled surface, and deep juice grooves. Customers also appreciate its stylish design, which leads some users to keep it on the counter as a centerpiece. Aside from its design, many of its positive reviews highlight its excellent value and quality. It's clear that if you're looking for a quality bamboo board, you can't go wrong here.
Snowclad stainless steel cutting board
Stainless steel is another metal cutting board material worth considering. Like the Sumzzz board, this model from Snowclad also has metal on one side and plastic on the other. This easy-to-clean, dishwasher-safe board mixes stylish design with a high utility.
Part of why this cutting board appeals to many is that it has a professional feel to it. The clean and modern design makes it feel as though it would fit into a restaurant kitchen. Its double sides are especially practical. A few of the negative reviews reference how heavy the board is, which many weren't expecting. Although it's something to keep in mind, you may like this added weight, as it makes the board feel more stable. If you can cope with the sound of metal on metal, this is another board you're sure to love.
Thetchry Store walnut wood cutting board
For some people, a cutting board is purely for practical use. For others, it can be a beautiful tool that can double as a decorative addition to the kitchen. This board from Thetchry offers both, as walnut is not only beautiful but also one of the best types of wood for cutting boards. The unique design is flat on one side for chopping and has small compartments on the other in which you can present food. It also has handles and deep juice grooves, making it an excellent choice for all of your cooking needs.
This board is also easy to clean, easy on knives, and has excellent stain resistance. It's obvious why it would be so popular with users, and reviewers back its quality. It's often praised for its beauty, and its aesthetic value doesn't take away from its practicality. This is a board you can proudly keep on your countertop while still using it for its designated purpose.
Goodluck 5-pieces flexible cutting boards
There are some solid reasons why you don't need to invest in an expensive cutting board. If you're on a budget but want a set with great reviews, you'll appreciate this option from Goodluck. Not only does it offer bright colors and cute symbols, but it's also a very practical set. Each color is meant to be used for a different type of food. It's safer than using the same board for everything, as it avoids cross-contamination. The boards also have a non-slip design, and their flexibility makes it easy to direct chopped food into pots and pans.
Importantly, these plastic chopping boards are BPA-free, and reviewers have found that they're easy to use and very scratch-resistant, unlike other plastic boards. They are also easy to clean, and their slender size means they don't take up much storage space. They are basic cutting boards, but they do their job very well. If you're just after affordable yet well-made boards, these are for you.
WK flexible plastic cutting board mats
These WK cutting board mats are different from many others on this list in that they're flexible — meaning they can be bent and allow you to carefully direct food to where it needs to go. That flexibility is useful, as it can still protect your cutting surfaces while taking up little space. Being dishwasher-friendly and easy on knives are also huge positives here. There are also several colors and sizes to choose from.
Just by looking at the boards, you may assume that they scratch easily, are hard to use, and are not durable. Most reviews say the opposite; many report that they are flexible, but not too flimsy. They can also be cleaned in the dishwasher. Most reviewers recognize that these boards aren't going to last for years, but since they are affordable, they are easy to replace.
Teakhaus cutting board
For those looking for a beautiful addition to their kitchen, this board from Teakhaus is a premium choice. Teak is one of the hardest timbers in the world — which suggests that this board is built to last. It comes with a high price tag, but you can appreciate this is a "buy once" type of product. There are a variety of sizes available, and it balances being extremely durable with being knife-friendly.
Users love it, as it's a high-quality and beautiful piece of wood. This is a cutting board that you'll be happy to have on your countertop and one that will undoubtedly get praise from guests. Some reviewers even felt bad about using it the first time because it looked so good. Of course, not everyone can or wants to spend so much on a cutting board, but if it's in your budget, you won't regret treating yourself to one.
Methodology
There are many cutting boards on the market, so choosing the best among them was not easy. In order to track them down, we first looked at ones that met our definition of a great cutting board: durable, stable, and highly functional. Value for money was also an important consideration. To gauge which of the boards met these criteria, we relied heavily on Amazon reviews to get a practical insight into each one.
However, rather than relying on the rating, we took a deep dive into these reviews to see how these boards actually performed. Reviewers shared how easy they were to use, if they dulled knives, whether they retained odors, and if they were scratch-resistant. This allowed us to see which of these boards were genuinely worth buying. The result is a list you can rely on when deciding how to spend your hard-earned money.