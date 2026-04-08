7 Best Chain Restaurants To Visit For Brunch, According To Customers

Anyone who has ever lost count of pancakes and mimosas over a weekend meal knows that brunch is more than a sum of its parts. Sure, brunch menus combine some of our favorite breakfast and lunch dishes, which is convenient in many regards. The teenager who got up late can indulge in a hearty breakfast while the mother who was up at 6 a.m. can enjoy a salad for her second meal of the day. Or else, you and your friends can order a whole host of dishes, mixing and matching menu items for everyone to share. And of course, restaurants frequently offer special brunch menus with dishes not otherwise available, giving us yet another reason to look forward to the meal. To whet your appetite, we've taken a deep dive into online customer reviews of both food and ambiance to find the best chain restaurants to visit for brunch.

While we love the charm of locally owned restaurants and want to support the hardworking communities behind them, we've also found that it can be useful to have a few chain restaurants up our sleeve for when we need a reliably delicious brunch. From eco-friendly initiatives and cheery upholstery to innovative cocktails and extravagant French toast, there's a lot to love about the chains on this list. Aside from food and ambiance, consistency was one of our top criteria when curating this list. You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.