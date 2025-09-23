15 Of The Fanciest Brunch Spots In The US
We don't think anything perks up a Saturday more than a brunch excursion. Obviously, your brunch doesn't have to be anything fancy — there's no shortage of great brunch spots across the U.S., and sometimes the best breakfast is a simple, well-executed pancake plate. On special occasions, though, you may want something a bit more upscale: a fancy brunch that you can dress up for, where you'll eat in a gorgeous atmosphere and get good food to boot.
Fortunately, when a fancy brunch is all you can think about, there's no shortage of eateries that can cater to your upscale whims. Some cities are more concentrated with fancy brunch spots, but even if you're not in NYC or LA, there's still a good chance one's within driving distance of you. Perhaps it's one of the spots we're highlighting today. All of the following fancy brunch restaurants were chosen for their upscale atmosphere and elevated vibes, not to mention they all get great reviews and purportedly have excellent food. So don your best brunch attire and arrive hungry — you're bound to be full by the time you leave.
Stonehouse
Santa Barbara's Stonehouse restaurant at the San Ysidro Ranch was a shoo-in for this list. The eatery has both indoor and outdoor seating, with immaculately quaint, romantic vibes — but what else would you expect when eating in a 19th-century citrus packing house? Of course, there's a garden on site, as well, and if you want to celebrate a special occasion with a large group, you can rent out one of the private dining rooms.
Now, Stonehouse's Champagne Brunch is only served on the weekends (Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to be exact). Brunch costs $125 per person as of this writing, and it's a three course prix fixe setup, so you'd be wise to make a reservation. And yes: The fee includes free access to mimosas, bellinis, juices, and more.
It's reasonable to expect some seasonal variation on the menu — especially since the Stonehouse grows much of its own produce — but a sample menu includes the likes of crab cakes made with the unique Dungeness crab, caviar, shakshuka, smoked salmon Benedict, steak, and profiteroles. Reviewers praise Stonehouse's brunch not only for its impeccable atmosphere but also for the excellent service and, obviously, incredible food.
(805) 565-1720
900 San Ysidro Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Mister A's
When craving a high-class brunch in San Diego, you simply have to visit Mister A's. Aside from the incredible sky-high views you'll be privy to while dining, if you go to the weekend-only brunch on a Saturday, you'll also be treated to live jazz music. Mister A's does take reservations, but when we checked, there seemed to be ample openings for the following weekend — do with that what you will. Brunch is held from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and until 1:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Make sure you adhere to the dress code when you head into Mister A's restaurant — it's business casual and pieces like shorts, hoodies, sandals, and athleisure will get you turned away. Once you make it in, you'll order à la carte with a plethora of options at your disposal. Cocktails include the obvious mimosa and bloody Mary; "Shareables" feature the likes of shrimp cocktail, wagyu beef tartare, and European-style pastries; and for mains you can get a variety of egg dishes, chicken and waffles, a king salmon Wellington, and a range of sides and desserts. Reviews of the brunch are stellar and praise the attentive service, yummy dishes and stunning San Diego views.
(619) 239-1377
2550 Fifth Ave 12th floor, San Diego, CA 92103
Girl & the Goat
Chicago's Girl & the Goat has been around since 2010, and combines a familial feel with upscale vibes to make for an all-around spectacular dining experience — especially if you head in during brunch. Its interior hosts a dark sophisticate vibe, with wooden tables and chairs surrounded by black separator walls and dark wood accents. Both its food and drink menus change seasonally. You can make reservations, and given that the brunch is only offered on Sundays, it might be wise to.
The brunch menu is fully à la carte and a sample menu is relatively small — don't expect to be offered your staple brunch fare upon heading in, but there's still quite the delectable range of options. Moreover, they're unique from what you'd get elsewhere. Shrimp French toast, pork belly noodles, skirt steak chilaquiles, and a coconut labneh parfait are among the menu offerings, and there's a plethora of house cocktails on the drinks menu for those who'd like to imbibe.
(312) 492-6262
809 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
3 Arts Club Café
Another Chicago mainstay is 3 Arts Club Café at RH Chicago, and it makes sense that its interior is as stylish as it is — after all, it's nestled in the middle of a historic design gallery. The atrium is decked out with chandeliers, fountains, and olive trees, a fancy dining experience to say the least. Brunch is served on the weekends and you'll likely want to make a reservation. We checked availability on a Monday, and it was booked for the following weekend.
The brunch menu at 3 Arts Club Café looks even more decadent than its interior, if that's even possible. Among the offerings are Swedish pancakes (which differ from the American version), lobster rolls with caviar, a prosciutto board, various salads and sandwiches, and even a whole grilled branzino. Obviously, mimosas, bellinis, and spritzes are also available. As expected, the brunch gets great reviews, but stellar food isn't the only thing mentioned — visitors also love the abundance of natural light and the atrium's gorgeous design.
rh.com/us/en/chicago/restaurant
(312) 475-9116
1300 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60610
Oxford Exchange
Similarly to our previous pick, Oxford Exchange isn't just a restaurant — the spot also hosts a shop, a bookstore, and even hosts weddings, so you can expect a stellar vibe from the moment you arrive. Its restaurant serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays with longer hours than most other eateries here (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and though there were ample openings when we looked for availability, we'd recommend making a reservation in any case.
The brunch menu looks delightful, and with dishes as simple as a breakfast sandwich and fancy as Siberian caviar, there's a safe bet it tastes great, too. And if you have a sweet tooth, there's offerings for you, too — we're eyeing the lemon poppyseed pancakes and strawberry-laden cinnamon rolls. Of course the brunch gets stellar reviews, and though it's not necessarily the quietest eatery, some say its prices are very reasonable for the Tampa area.
oxfordexchange.com/pages/the-restaurant
(813) 253-0222
420 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33606
dLeña
Should you find yourself in the DC metro area, it would be wise to take a trip to dLeña in the Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood. Chef Richard Sandoval is at the helm of this ship, and the spot was named the Best Brunch in DC in 2023 by a local magazine. It seems very well-priced for what you get: $69 will gain you access to the bottomless brunch buffet, including bottomless cocktails. Don't intend to drink? Get bottomless food for just $45.
There's a plethora of dishes available on the bottomless buffet, including tuna coconut ceviche, fish tacos, steak and eggs, and carnitas. The restaurant itself is fun and upscale at the same time, perfect for those wanting a fancier vibe without feeling too constricted by the environment — you're practically encouraged to celebrate here. Reviews for the brunch mention the light, open, high-class atmosphere that manages to also be welcoming. Of course, the food is also great.
(202) 560-5999
476 K St NW Suite D, Washington, DC 20001
République
République keeps a fancy establishment in line with its storied history, which involves the likes of Charlie Chaplin (who built the establishment in the '20s) as well as La Brea Bakery and Campanile Restaurant (République's predecessors). Thus, it's an obvious mainstay in downtown Los Angeles. It's French-inspired menu and James Beard award-winning pastry chef are just the icing on the cake of this undeniably elegant eatery.
As dishes will rotate based on what's in season, République's website only offers a sample menu — however, the dishes on that menu look exquisite. Who could resist a cast iron blueberry pancake, or a short rib burrito? And of course, being French-inspired, croque madame and fresh baguettes are also on offer. It's unsurprising that reviews are great and, yes, this spot has made the Michelin guide. The counter-ordering, seat-yourself system can be hectic, but the consensus is that it's well worth it.
(310) 362-6115
624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sumomaya
Asian-Mexican fusion in the heart of Arizona? Sign us up. Aside from the ginormous tree in the middle of the eatery, it's undeniably fancy both in terms of general atmosphere and fare — the plating of the dishes is nothing short of exquisite. Best of all, it's not haughty, so don't worry about feeling out of place when you're not dressed to the nines. Brunch is served on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and you should make a reservation — only high top seating was available for the next few weekends when we checked.
Sumomaya is another spot here that offers a bottomless brunch. For $45 you can free reign over shared plates and desserts, with one entree per guest. An extra $35 will get you bottomless drinks — however, you have to pick one and stick with it. Among the menu items are bourbon toffee plantains, pancake street tacos, sumo egg rolls, mini churros, liquid cheesecake, and toffee French toast (yum!). Several locals call Sumomaya their favorite brunch spot.
(480) 397-9520
6560 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Tea House on Los Rios
It wouldn't be a stretch to call The Tea House on Los Rios one of the most serene brunch spots on this list. Dine outside and you'll be surrounded by lush greenery as you enjoy brunch at charming tables, decked with white tablecloths. Though daily high tea is the obvious specialty of this tea house, its weekend brunch is equally covetable. There were few time spots open when we checked, so you should make a reservation at least a week in advance of going in.
Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and costs $48 per person. You'll select one beverage, one starter, one main, and an unspecified number of sides. Mimosas and coffee are among the beverage selections, while the food menu features dishes like homemade crumpets, various quiches, salmon Benedict, brioche French toast, roasted potatoes, and a fruit bowl. Reviews compliment the gorgeous ambiance in addition to the stellar food.
(949) 443-3914
31731 Los Rios St, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Chez Billy Sud
Hiding among the winding streets of Georgetown is a quaint, decidedly elegant French bistro called Chez Billy Sud. Inside, quaint pistachio-colored walls surround white-clothed tables; outside, you'll be seated on a charming brick patio hugged by white brick walls. It offers an upscale way to spend a few hours in the morning, and you should make a reservation, which are made available on a 30-day rolling basis. Weekend brunch hours are decidedly short, though, just 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You'll find an array of French dishes on the brunch menu as well as a slew of wines to choose from. Steak tartare, escargots, crêpes, and croque madame are available, as well as a bistro burger for diners wanting something a little more hearty. Reviewers praise the gorgeous ambiance in addition to the delicious French dishes, with diners also noting that the spot does non-French dishes (like the bistro burger) particularly well, too.
(202) 965-2606
1039 31st St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Petite Vie Brasserie
Unassuming Western Springs, Illinois hosts another fancy brunch gem that couldn't possibly stay off this list. Petite Vie Brasserie is unapologetically gorgeous, with worn brick walls and brown pillow-decked booths giving a rustic vibe to the upscale eatery. This is another spot with relatively limited brunch hours — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday only — but fortunately, ample reservations were available when we checked.
The menu had us salivating from the very first item listed (a black truffle gouda cheese). Other offerings include oysters, a mushroom tart, duck confit poutine, crêpes, quiches, creme brulée French toast, and even a burger. Brunch gets great reviews, with diners even noting a decided difference in vibe between the two main dining rooms — the back room is perfect for guests who want some peace and quiet, while the front room is more lively.
(708) 260-7017
909 Burlington Ave, Western Springs, IL 60558
Be.Stéak.Ǎ
Campbell, California's Be.Stéak.Ǎ has a classy, upscale vibe that also manages to be warm and inviting (however, I certainly wouldn't want to arrive underdressed). The menu is constantly rotating and blends cuisines from all over, all centered around the typical steakhouse theme. There were reservation spots open when we checked a week out, but as the restaurant offers reservations, we'd recommend making one in any case. The brunch buffet is served on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As it's Michelin Guide-recommended, the food is top tier. You'll pay $135 per guest(or $65 for children under 12, and children under 2 are free), which includes a glass of sparkling wine and full access to the buffet. Though there isn't a full list of what's offered on the buffet, items include prime rib, steak, salmon, breakfast pastries, and an omelet station. Reviews (which nearly universally praise the buffet) also mention beef Wellington, oysters, pork ribs, and Belgian waffles as available options.
(408) 963-2092
1887 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA 95008
Zuni Café
As a two-time James Beard award winner, we had to include Zuni Café on our list. It's a small, humble eatery that makes the most out of its odd angular building shape, managing to be absolutely classy in spire of the slightly cramped space. The menu changes daily based on what's in season and available. Brunch is served on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there were ample openings when we looked for a reservation a week out; nevertheless, because of limited capacity, you should probably make one in any case.
A sample brunch menu looks scrumptious, though obviously none of the menu items are set in stone. You'll find the likes of paella, anchovies, scones, pizza, fettuccine, frittata, and steak frites on the menu. No matter what you get, it's likely you'll enjoy it — reviews for brunch are great, and one diner's pizza (with peaches, prosciutto, mozzarella, and wild honey) was reportedly delicious. We're not surprised.
(415) 552-2522
1658 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Arnaud's
New Orleans is home to too many fabulous eateries to count, and among them sits the decidedly classy Arnaud's. It's been in operation for over 100 years and has spent the time cementing itself as a NOLA institution. A glance at the above picture of the dining room is enough to convey the fancy appeal of this spot, but if that doesn't do it, its dress code should. Men are required to wear collared shirts, and clothing items like t-shirts, athletic wear, and sandals are prohibited.
Jazz brunch is available on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is offered as a three-course prix fixe menu. You'll choose an entree (with an attached price), and will pick an appetizer or dessert included. Selections range from shrimp Arnaud to turtle soup, crab cakes, a savory crabmeat cheesecake, veal, bananas Foster, and bread pudding. Customers report loving the jazz brunch, saying that the atmosphere, service, and food make for a delectable experience.
(504) 523-5433
813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112
Bostonia Public House
Though it's only been in operation since 2014, Bostonia Public House has a delightfully noir vintage appeal about it, exacerbated by brown leather armchairs, dark floors and walls, and mood lighting throughout. This lends the spot a sophisticated vibe, the ideal background upon which to enjoy a serene morning brunch.
Served Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (as well as holiday Mondays), brunch reservations were still available when we checked — but why chance it when reservations are offered? The brunch menu (priced á la carte) has us wishing we lived in Boston. Unique items like sweet potato doughnuts, house made French onion dip and chips, and lobster rolls sit alongside a full raw bar and short rib breakfast poutine — not to mention the sweet classics on offer (looking at you, Belgian waffles).
In short, deciding what to get will be a chore, but don't stress too much. Diners call the brunch dishes universally incredible, and the stellar, friendly service often gets shoutouts, as well.
(617) 948-9800
131 State St, Boston, MA 02109