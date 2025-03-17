What Are Swedish Pancakes, And How Are They Different From American Pancakes?

When globally-paletted foodies think of the Swedish food scene, they might imagine a Midsummer spread with gravlax, pickled herring, and Scandinavian potato dishes. But our minds are on the breakfast table, and people all around the world enjoy different types of pancakes. Today, Swedish pancakes (aka pannkakor, or pandekager in Denmark) are on the Tasting Table menu — and they're a whole lot different from what American foodies probably think of as "pancakes."

The chief characteristic differentiating these two types of flapjacks is thickness. Tender, eggy, golden Swedish pancakes are thin with crispy edges. On the palette, it's all about the interplay of the slightly savory, egg-forward cakes with the bright, fruity jam topping. Compared to heavier American pancakes, their Swedish equivalents are paper thin, lighter, eggier, and less sweet. In fact, Swedish pancakes are fairly similar to French crepes.

By contrast, a stack of American diner hotcakes is fluffy, cakey, and toothy. They're substantially thicker than their paper-thin Swedish counterparts, about ½-inch thick per pancake. That fluffy rise is due in part to the presence of baking powder, an ingredient not present in Swedish pancakes. The cake-like batter also almost always includes sugar and vanilla extract and might also be made with thick, rich buttermilk, none of which are traditionally seen in less-sweet Swedish pancake batter.