The Hands-Down Best Smoked Salmon Brand Comes Straight Off Of Costco Shelves

Costco is a treasure trove of great deals on massive quantities of everything from toilet paper to extra virgin olive oil. When it comes to smoked salmon, Kirkland isn't just the best brand available at Costco, it's also the best brand of smoked salmon that we've sampled out of 11 competitors. In our ranking of smoked salmon brands, the Kirkland brand exceeded our expectations on all our judging criteria, including tenderness, flavor, and slice thickness.

While a Florida Costco had a snafu with Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon back in 2024, recalling over 100 cases, the brand has more than redeemed itself. It remains a favorite mainstay on Costco shelves and should certainly be part of your next Costco haul. The smoked salmon comes in two 12-ounce packages, cut in large, perfectly thick and velvety slices. The texture is melt-in-your-mouth buttery, while the flavor is a delicious balance of umami and smoky. Although smoked seafood can often be fishy and overly salty, this salmon was mild with just the right amount of salt to accentuate savory flavors. And to top it all off, the Kirkland brand was one of the absolute cheapest brands at about $1 per ounce. So not only is it delicious, but it's also the best value for the price, proof that a cheap price tag won't betray quality or sophistication.