12 Rustic Bakery Snacks, Ranked

Rustic Bakery got its start selling its crispy sourdough flatbread crackers in Sonoma County, California, and now it ships its goods all across the globe. It still sells various flavors of flatbreads, but it has since branched out. I scoured the website and bought a couple of things from each section — Organic Classic Flatbreads, Organic Flatbread Bites, Artisan Crisps, Cookies, Shortbread Cookies, Cheese Coins & Savory Biscuits, and Granola – to get a more comprehensive idea of the brand's offerings and flavors.

On Rustic Bakery's website, it notes that its products are beloved by restaurants, cheesemakers, and even on airlines as part of the in-flight snacks, so this signals to me that these are often used to feed and entertain guests and customers. I enjoyed everything I tried, so I decided to rank these based on the overall intrigue of flavor, what I think guests might like to eat on a charcuterie board or grazing platter, how easy the item is to pair with other accoutrements, and if you can get a similar product more accessibly from another brand.

It's important to point out the cardboard boxes with plastic packaging, most of which have peek-a-boo holes that would leave the food exposed after opening. This indicates to me that these snacks are meant to be eaten all in one go. You wouldn't want to open a pack of Artisan Crisps and keep them in your pantry, as they'd get stale quickly. So, keep that in mind as you work your way up the ranking.