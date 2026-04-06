12 Rustic Bakery Snacks, Ranked
Rustic Bakery got its start selling its crispy sourdough flatbread crackers in Sonoma County, California, and now it ships its goods all across the globe. It still sells various flavors of flatbreads, but it has since branched out. I scoured the website and bought a couple of things from each section — Organic Classic Flatbreads, Organic Flatbread Bites, Artisan Crisps, Cookies, Shortbread Cookies, Cheese Coins & Savory Biscuits, and Granola – to get a more comprehensive idea of the brand's offerings and flavors.
On Rustic Bakery's website, it notes that its products are beloved by restaurants, cheesemakers, and even on airlines as part of the in-flight snacks, so this signals to me that these are often used to feed and entertain guests and customers. I enjoyed everything I tried, so I decided to rank these based on the overall intrigue of flavor, what I think guests might like to eat on a charcuterie board or grazing platter, how easy the item is to pair with other accoutrements, and if you can get a similar product more accessibly from another brand.
It's important to point out the cardboard boxes with plastic packaging, most of which have peek-a-boo holes that would leave the food exposed after opening. This indicates to me that these snacks are meant to be eaten all in one go. You wouldn't want to open a pack of Artisan Crisps and keep them in your pantry, as they'd get stale quickly. So, keep that in mind as you work your way up the ranking.
12. Olive Oil & Sel Gris Sourdough Flatbread
The organic Olive Oil & Sel Gris Sourdough Flatbread is like the gold standard of charcuterie crackers. They are long, crisp, and surprisingly sturdy. You can stand them up in a cup or container, and they'd be a terrific vehicle for any pairings, such as cheese, meats, and jams. The olive oil component is a bit hard to locate, but the salt brings a tasty and necessary addition; this combination makes it a good pick for sweet or savory boards.
The flavor is toned back, so I wouldn't be inspired to snack on them alone, but they can easily work with so many accoutrements. The length is beneficial since you can serve them as is or break them into smaller pieces. Compliments aside, I'm ranking this last of the bunch since these are somewhat plain in flavor, and it's easy to find a similarly flavored product from many other brands.
11. Chocolate Chip Cookies
Rustic Bakery's chocolate chip cookies, while delicious, may appeal to specific cookie lovers, as the cookies are very crisp, kind of like a cracker. They are firm and crunchy with a buttery base, Madagascar vanilla, and nice but small semi-sweet chocolate morsels. This type of cookie is not to everyone's liking, so I might not be inspired to serve this to guests unless I knew it was preferred. It's not my favorite either; I prefer a softer middle with a slightly crisp edge.
There are so many chocolate chip cookie recipes and variations to pick from. Generally, they are a somewhat simple and common treat, but some have unique features, add-ins, or steps to set them apart. Regardless, that means you'll have no trouble going to any grocery store and picking one out. You can head to one of the best grocery store bakeries to see if they have fresh chocolate chip cookies to set out when entertaining guests. I like Costco and Sprouts for their fantastic chocolate chip varieties. I think these are a bit more fascinating than the olive oil and salt crackers to give them a slight lead, but overall, there are plenty of tasty options to come.
10. Vanilla Pecan Granola
The vanilla pecan granola is scrumptious. I certainly have no critiques, as granola is deeply personal in terms of what kind of flavors, textures, and even how clumpy one likes it. By name alone, I was expecting strong notes of vanilla and pecan from Rustic Bakery's granola, but the sesame is actually the most noticeable element in this creation. The description on the website doesn't mention the sesame, either; you have to seek out the ingredients to find it. The sesame offers a distinct nutty flavor that's evident in every bite. Now, you might not add granola to a charcuterie board, but you could easily set it out if guests come over for breakfast, since it goes well with milk, yogurt, or even as a topper for chia pudding.
I like the big pieces of pecans and almonds; it's a well-made and delicious granola. However, the coconut chips and sesame create a specific flavor profile that some guests might not desire. I love making granola at home. It's pretty easy once you get the general proportions down, and then you can have so much fun with the mix-ins. Therefore, you could make your own granola or purchase any number of options from the store in place of this one from Rustic Bakery. I appreciate the complexity that the sesame provides to make it more captivating than the chocolate chip cookie.
9. Tart Cherry, Cacao Nib, & Almond Artisan Crisps
Much like the granola, the Tart Cherry, Cacao Nib, & Almond Artisan Crisps have a specific flavor profile that might not appeal to everyone. The cacao nib is evident in every bite, providing a bold taste. The mild but noticeable bitterness of cacao paired with tart cherry results in a fascinating and flavorful crisp. It could work with sweet grazing platter options like fig jam or honey goat cheese, but it also leans into savory territory with the earthy, bitter notes.
That said, I'm not sure how easy this is to pair with certain meats and cheeses, so it might not be the most versatile charcuterie crisp on the market. It's memorable, but it might not be favorable for certain guests and food combinations. They seem to have mixed reviews, too. Some people really enjoyed them, with one person noting that they're great served alone with a cup of tea, while others said they found the flavor strange and unpleasant. I like the tart cherry, cacao, and almond trio, which offers some intriguing flavor and texture combinations that stand out above the granola.
8. Vanilla Bean Shortbread
When you want a perfectly buttery and crumbly cookie, opt for the Vanilla Bean Shortbread. This may be a bit messy for entertaining purposes, but just be sure to set out some napkins or small plates, and you're good to go. The relatively unadorned flavor makes it something that your average guest could easily dig into, while the Madagascar vanilla adds a familiar flavor boost. The scalloped design is chic and interesting enough to make it stand out from other options on the market.
These cookies are a safe bet to place on any type of snack board because they are easy to pair with apricot jam, chocolate hazelnut spread, and more. They also work nicely eaten alone with a cup of tea or coffee. The vanilla shortbread cookies solidify themselves in eighth place because I prefer the versatility and general flavor profile over the aforementioned crisps — but I think the next item is slightly more enticing for entertaining.
7. Pecan Shortbread
The Pecan Shortbread cookies have an edge over the vanilla ones thanks to the addition of nuts. They bring a more attractive nutty tone to the buttery, rich cookies to make them more complex. It still contains Madagascar vanilla, so the pecans only act to further upgrade the cookies. I like that the nuts aren't too crunchy, so they won't distract guests from the crumbly decadence; in fact, they bring even more richness into the mixture.
Pecans have such a buttery flavor and texture, so it's a no-brainer add-in to the cookies. Plus, they add a bit of visual appeal to the baked good. If you or your guests are partial to pecan sandies, this item is worth a spot on the table since it's a bit more elevated than some others on the market; for example, Rustic Bakery uses Madagascar vanilla and butter compared to vanilla flavoring and soybean oil. They'd make a terrific addition to a dessert or cookie charcuterie board along with other nutty treats like brownies with walnuts or hazelnut wafer cookies.
6. Rosemary & Olive Oil Sourdough Flatbread Bites
The organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Sourdough Flatbread Bites are perfectly delicious with a potent herbal kick of rosemary that makes them excellent to place on any kind of charcuterie board. Guests can easily eat it with anything from prosciutto to pepperoni or sharp aged cheddar to creamy Brie. I like the adaptability and flavor a bit more than the pecan shortbread, plus it has an incredible flavor combination with a mildly tangy sourdough base, real rosemary, and extra virgin olive oil.
I debated placing them higher because I know guests and family like this type of combination, but ultimately decided to keep them in the sixth position because the flavor combo isn't all that mesmerizing — which is a big factor in the ranking. Additionally, you can spot rosemary and olive oil crackers of all kinds at grocery stores. They're a good product, and they're a breeze to pair with any desired meats, cheeses, olives, and the like, which makes them a worthy purchase, but the next five items bring alluring flavor combinations that set them apart from everything I've mentioned thus far.
5. Meyer Lemon Cookies
The Meyer Lemon Cookies are the best of the four cookies I tried in this taste test since they have the strongest, most memorable flavor. You see, Meyer lemons are different than standard lemons because of the slightly sweet and floral note that makes them more complex than a regular ol' lemon. These cookies have a deeply lemony taste and aroma with a lightly sweet and buttery backend. This treat has lemon in multiple forms: Meyer lemon concentrate, lemon zest, lemon oil, and lemon extract. It doesn't have an artificial note like some store-bought cookies might.
The cookie texture is similar to the chocolate chip one, with a crunchy and crisp consistency the whole way through. They're thin, but they'd hold up wonderfully paired with jams or even a blueberry goat cheese. I think these would make a refreshing and striking addition to a grazing board, when you want to branch out from plain sliced baguette or brioche. These are tasty, fun, approachable, and easy to combine, making them an easy victor over the rosemary flatbread bites.
4. Sweet Onion & Creme Fraiche Sourdough Flatbread
I'm deeming the Sweet Onion & Creme Fraiche Sourdough Flatbread the winner out of the three flatbread crackers I tried. First, the length is easy to work with, whether you want to keep them long or snap them into smaller bite-sized morsels. Alternatively, you can create your own appetizer to serve guests, such as spreading on a fragrant gorgonzola or wrapping it up in a slice of bacon. The flavor, of course, is the most compelling part. If you want a more formal spin on sour cream and onion chips, then this is a fantastic option.
The sweet onion brings the fragrant onion profile, but it's softer and less astringent than regular onion. Then, the crème fraîche (made of heavy cream and buttermilk) brings a mellow richness that brings it together with the familiar notes of sour cream and onion. The crackers are flavorful but delicate enough that guests' taste buds don't feel overpowered. I think friends and family would be so curious about the flavor and where you got the crackers from. The flavor combo is a smidgen more inviting than the lemon to give it a slight lead in the ranking.
3. Apricot, Pistachio, & Brandy Artisan Crisps
I said that exquisite flavors are a big factor in the ranking, and you'll notice that in my top three picks. Here, we have the Apricot, Pistachio, & Brandy Artisan Crisps that make the perfect adaptable vehicle for all charcuterie types. While the Tart Cherry, Cacao Nib, & Almond Artisan Crisps seemed more difficult to find flavor matches for, these apricot ones are more universal.
They're sweet and nutty in a way that works in sweet or savory applications. Dried apricots and pistachios are frequently found on charcuterie boards, so they make a seamless addition to the dish. Fan them out on the board or add them to a small bowl. They'll pair marvelously with salty, fatty cured meats, rich cheese, tangy tapenades, nutty notes of hummus, as well as sweeter elements like honey, fresh fruit, or marmalade. Plus, the crisps have small pieces of pumpkin seeds to further ramp up the flavor with earthy nuttiness. The Sweet Onion & Creme Fraiche Sourdough Flatbreads are a delight, but if you have to pick one flat, cracker-esque item from Rustic Bakery, let it be these crisps.
2. Savory Cheese Coins
I'm a food writer, so I've tried a lot of things in my career. These Savory Cheese Coins really stand out. Based on the name, I thought these might be like a keto Parmesan cheese crisp. The image was small and just looked like a round cheese-y thing, so that didn't give away much about the product either, but it's not a cheese crisp at all. Instead, they are a cheesy, buttery biscuit, like a savory cookie if you will. They're made with flour, butter, and sharp cheddar cheese, but also feature cayenne pepper and chili flakes. Despite those two last ingredients, they're hardly spicy — I didn't pick up any heat and wouldn't have known until I peered at the ingredients. I thought it was the tang from sharp cheddar. But don't fret — they are extremely palatable to guests, and even my toddler liked nibbling on them.
The cheesy, buttery richness makes such a refreshing addition to a snack board; I think anyone who tries them may assume you made them from scratch since they have such a chic, rustic appearance. Not only that, but they're flavorful and interesting, yet not so strange that people wouldn't want to try them. If I were to purchase something specifically to impress people, this would be my top pick from everything I talked about so far. Plus, they work nicely when you want to vary the textures and appearance of your charcuterie board since they are somewhat crumbly and petite.
1. Chipotle & Cayenne Biscuit
The Chipotle & Cayenne Biscuits were a sleeper hit for me. I had zero expectations because I hadn't tried anything quite like it. They have a rich butter taste of shortbread (not sweet, though), but with a spicy twist that lingers on the tongue. It's similar to the cheese coins, except it's less cheesy and spicier. The taste starts out mainly buttery with a twinge of heat, then the heat ramps up after you chew and swallow. I like the way it transforms on the taste buds. While I understand these are definitely not the most versatile, I'd wager that those who tried it would ask where you got them from. They're utterly captivating.
Once you have one, you kind of want to eat a bunch of them. These could easily be among the more underrated foods to add to a charcuterie board because they'd pair with things like smoked salmon or a spicy, nutty muhammara. But they'd also work marvelously with peppery salami, or various types of cheeses like a truffle-y Camembert or a soft and creamy Colby Jack. You can elevate it with fancy additions or tone it down with something familiar like cream cheese. This is my first pick among all the Rustic Bakery items I ate — both for myself and for a charcuterie board I'm serving to others. It's delicious, memorable, and surprisingly uncomplicated to pair things with.
Methodology
Because of the packaging and the luxurious quality of each item, I opted to rank them in order of how interesting the flavors were, whether people would enjoy them on a snack platter, and how effortlessly they pair with other charcuterie items. I also occasionally factored in whether you could get a similar product from other brands rather than attempting to drive around town trying to locate a specific Rustic Bakery item (or be forced to buy it online).
More understated, plainer options with plenty of similar products from other brands ranked toward the bottom. Higher-ranking snacks were full of captivating flavors that I think guests would not only devour but ask for the recipe (you'd then have to tell them that you bought them from Rustic Bakery). Items ranked toward the middle if they hit one or two qualities I was looking for, but lacked in another (might not fare too well among guests, may be difficult to pair on a platter, or had too unusual a flavor profile, etc).
I selected one or two options from each section of the brand's website as a way to understand the broader scope of what the company offers. I selected flavors that I thought I'd enjoy and tried everything in one day. I packaged everything in sealed plastic storage bags and then tried them all again a couple of days later to finalize my thoughts. While consumers can do the added storage step, people seem to frequently purchase them for entertaining or parties.