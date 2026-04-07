Stop With The Ketchup. This Glaze Elevates Meatloaf With A Sweet And Spicy Bite

Meatloaf is a classic comfort food. But just because this home-cooked staple has been gracing dining room tables for generations does not mean that it is immune to change. In fact, it may be that the recipes of yesteryear are begging to be updated. One simple way to do that is to swap out the ketchup for a new, more complex glaze. Ketchup may be tried and true, but once you taste a meatloaf coated instead with gochujang and coconut cream — as in this sweet spicy coconut glazed meatloaf recipe — you'll look at this comforting classic in a whole new light.

If either of those ingredients are unfamiliar to you, well, you're in for a treat. Gochujang is a Korean chili paste made with chili powder, glutinous rice, salt, and fermented soybeans. They are combined into a thick paste with a complex flavor profile containing strong notes of salty, spicy, sweet, and savory. It is a real hack for bringing depth of flavor to a dish.

For this recipe, coconut cream is the other major component in the glaze. Coconut cream differs from coconut milk based on the fat content. As you would expect, the cream is richer and thicker, perfect for both spreading the flavor of the gochujang and sealing moisture in the meatloaf alongside its own delicate coconut aroma. Just those two ingredients would already make a nice swap for ketchup, but you can dig even deeper with this recipe, both in terms of the glaze and the meatloaf itself.