The Healthiest Burger You Can Get From McDonald's Is A Classic Choice

If you're trying to eat a relatively healthy meal during the lunch rush, McDonald's is understandably not in your top five picks. But sometimes you don't have a choice, finding yourself at the Golden Arches with nothing but five bucks and a prayer for something that won't destroy you. If that's you, then your go-to order should be surprisingly simple: a classic hamburger.

Look, we know it's not the most exciting item on the menu, but the chain's plain hamburger is often considered one of the healthiest options because of its smaller portion size and simpler ingredient list. Compared to the Big Mac or even the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which are stuffed with extra buns and patties, the basic burger keeps things pretty darn minimal. Portion control also helps as plenty of items at Mickey D's are supersized by default, but not the humble hamburger. Whatever you do, it's probably best to avoid the new Big Arch, which has some big (1057) calories.

A standard McDonald's burger comes in at around 250 calories and 12 grams of protein. Mind you, that's with no mayonnaise, no sauces, and no cheese. It's one single beef patty, a bun, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard. Considering it comes in at #25 in our ultimate ranking of McDonald's food items, you can trust it's not the best burger on the menu, but it's certainly not the worst either. If you're protein-maxxing, you can take it even further and order it without the bun, opting for lettuce slices instead of carbs.