The Healthiest Burger You Can Get From McDonald's Is A Classic Choice
If you're trying to eat a relatively healthy meal during the lunch rush, McDonald's is understandably not in your top five picks. But sometimes you don't have a choice, finding yourself at the Golden Arches with nothing but five bucks and a prayer for something that won't destroy you. If that's you, then your go-to order should be surprisingly simple: a classic hamburger.
Look, we know it's not the most exciting item on the menu, but the chain's plain hamburger is often considered one of the healthiest options because of its smaller portion size and simpler ingredient list. Compared to the Big Mac or even the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which are stuffed with extra buns and patties, the basic burger keeps things pretty darn minimal. Portion control also helps as plenty of items at Mickey D's are supersized by default, but not the humble hamburger. Whatever you do, it's probably best to avoid the new Big Arch, which has some big (1057) calories.
A standard McDonald's burger comes in at around 250 calories and 12 grams of protein. Mind you, that's with no mayonnaise, no sauces, and no cheese. It's one single beef patty, a bun, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard. Considering it comes in at #25 in our ultimate ranking of McDonald's food items, you can trust it's not the best burger on the menu, but it's certainly not the worst either. If you're protein-maxxing, you can take it even further and order it without the bun, opting for lettuce slices instead of carbs.
Other healthy choices at McDonald's
Of course, "healthiest" burger doesn't mean it's perfect and you should chow down on them every day. There's still plenty of processed ingredients and sodium to go around in those bites. But there's certainly some other healthy-ish choices at McDonald's if you're up to exploring. The Hamburger Happy Meal, for instance, is basically the same sandwich but packaged with some solid sides, especially if you opt for the apple slices and 1% low-fat milk. Those sides will help you stay full longer.
The ranch Snack Wrap is also a solid pick, as it's easy to eat on the go and has an admirable 13 grams of protein. Now, is it our favorite fast food snack wrap? That depends on who you ask. Alternatively, the six-piece chicken McNuggets come recommended by nutrition experts, particularly if you pick a lower-calorie sauce like ketchup or plain mustard. Although, who wants to give up the high-ranking spicy buffalo sauce? There's also good news for breakfast lovers, as the beloved Egg McMuffin is frequently cited as a healthy option by dietitians. There's a reason it's still considered the best breakfast sandwich after all these years.
Though we all know we should make fast food a special treat, rather than a daily meal, it's good to have these healthier choices in the back of our minds. The OG of original McDonald's menu items, the hamburger isn't flashy, but it's simple and relatively balanced. In this case, stick to the classics.