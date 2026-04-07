For The Easiest Twice-Baked Potato Side, Grab This Store-Bought Frozen Shortcut

Twice-baked potatoes are the ultimate cozy side, but they're not exactly something you can quickly slap together. Preparing them can take close to two hours, and while the results are well worth it, not everyone has the time to wait. Thankfully, that doesn't mean you need to abandon it completely. Instead, use shredded hash browns as a time-saving shortcut.

Though they were created as an alternative to making the breakfast dish from scratch, there are an abundance of creative ways to use frozen hash browns in the kitchen. With a muffin tin and the right ingredients, you can easily make twice-baked potatoes in half the time. To mirror the crunchy exterior of the dish, make sure to thaw the hash browns ahead of time and pat them down to ensure they're completely dry.

Mix them with sour cream or mayo, along with shredded cheese, garlic powder, salt, paprika, and onion powder. Grease the muffin tin with oil or melted butter, then spoon the hash brown mix into each space. Bake the hash browns at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 35 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown. In the last 10 minutes of cooking, add some more shredded cheese on top, and some strips of bacon on top.