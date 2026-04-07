You'll Never Eat Grilled Cheese The Same Again After You Try It Beer-Battered

Grilled cheeses are no longer the quickly slapped together sandwiches you make when there's nothing else to eat. The dish will always retain its cozy nature, but it's much better when treated with a dramatic flair. Loading the sandwich up with toppings other than cheese is a good place to start, but beer-battering your grilled cheese takes it to the next level.

Second in importance to getting warm, gooey cheese, a perfectly crisped exterior is a priority when making a grilled cheese sandwich. Opting for quality butter and heating the pan just so can get you there, but adding in the extra step of a beer batter yields more delicious results. Using the beverage in batter helps with getting a nice, airy coating, as well as the perfect golden brown finish. While beer boosts the contrast between the melted cheese and crisp bread, it also adds flavor to the sandwich. From earthy brown ales to citrus-forward lagers, the right pick instantly elevates a grilled cheese.

One of the best beers to pair with the classic sandwich is a helles lager. The German beer is soft on the bitterness and has a sweet, yeasty quality that emphasizes the bread's taste. It's a little spiced, with a malty edge that imbues grilled cheeses with a subtle depth. After assembling your sandwich, add ¾ cup of beer and ¼ cup of flour to a bowl. Whisk in an egg, then dip both sides of the sandwich in before cooking.